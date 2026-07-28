US Air Force awards Leidos ISR operations support task order worth up to $717 million

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global threats become more complex, contested and fast-moving, U.S. airmen need timely intelligence that is trusted and operationally relevant. Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) has been awarded a new task order by the U.S. Air Force's Air Combat Command (ACC) Acquisition Management and Integration Center (AMIC) to continue delivering intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations support for ACC.

The task order has a total potential value of approximately $717 million if all options are exercised. It includes a one-year base period with four one-year options. Work will be performed at more than 35 locations in the United States and overseas, positioning Leidos personnel alongside U.S. Air Force mission partners at the point of need and reinforcing the company's role as an embedded partner in day-to-day mission execution.

Leidos has supported this mission as the prime contractor since 2019. The new task order extends that partnership at a time when military leaders need accurate, timely information to assess threats and support operations across air, space, cyber and intelligence missions.

"Airmen operate in an environment where decisions often depend on the speed, quality and clarity of intelligence," said Jason McCarthy, Leidos senior vice president, Airborne & Mission Solutions. "Since 2019, our team has worked alongside Air Combat Command to provide mission-focused ISR support, training and analysis. This next phase of work builds on that foundation with the insight and operational expertise needed to help Airmen assess threats, prepare for missions and support operations around the world."

Under the task order, Leidos will provide subject matter expertise, intelligence analysis, threat mitigation, ISR operations support, training, and mission support services for ACC headquarters, subordinate Numbered Air Forces, centers, and wings. This work reflects Leidos' NorthStar 2030 commitment to helping Department of War customers maintain combat-ready forces and defeat evolving global threats.

Headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, ACC is one of the U.S. Air Force's major commands and serves as a primary provider of combat air, space, cyber and intelligence capabilities to America's warfighting commands. ACC AMIC provides acquisition services that support mission-focused capabilities across the command.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. Several factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde

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(571) 526-6257

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.