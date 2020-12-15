U.S.-Based Germ Ready Launches Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Foam With 6 Hours of Proven Protection From Over 99.99% of Germs

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Germ Ready today announced Germ Ready Hand Sanitizer, an anti-microbial foam that disinfects, protects, moisturizes, and continues to protect for up to 6 hours. Scientifically proven to kill 99.99% of germs and viruses within 30 seconds, Germ Ready's cutting-edge formulation creates a covalent bond on the skin to keep killing germs without need for application for hours, unlike its alcohol counterparts. Germ Ready Hand Sanitizing Foam is made in the U.S.A. and is non-toxic, non-flammable, cruelty-free, paraben-free, dye-free, unscented and safe for all skin.

Germ Ready Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizing Foam kills 99.99% of all germs & viruses and continues to protect for up to 6 hours.

"Our active ingredient BZK, a quaternary ammonium compound, has been used for almost 90 years as a hand antimicrobial and a surface disinfectant in the food industry," said Dr. Kyle Dixon, Germ Ready chemist.

"There have been recent reports of increased microbial tolerance to alcohol sanitizers, but none to BZK sanitizers at concentrations of 0.12%. Our formula's concentration at 0.15% is slightly higher than others on the market to ensure maximum antimicrobial germ-killing activity."

In an official study conducted by Bioscience Laboratories, Inc., Germ Ready's formula reduced the infectivity of Human Coronavirus strain by 99.99%.

Features and benefits of Germ Ready Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizing Foam include:

Alcohol-Free & Non-Toxic

Moisturizing

Kills over 99.99% of germs & viruses

6 hours of protection in 30 seconds

Over 225+ pumps per 150ml bottle

Made in the U.S.A.

Cruelty-Free

Unscented

Be protected for 6 hours in 3 easy steps:

1. Apply one pump of Germ Ready hand sanitizing foam to hands.

2. Rub foam onto hands ensuring all skin is covered and until completely dry, at least 30 seconds.

3. Be confident knowing your skin is protected for up to 6 hours. Reapply as needed, or after hand washing.

Germ Ready Hand Sanitizing Foam is now available on Amazon in 150ml ($10). A 250ml option will be available January 2021 with additional sizes coming early Spring 2021. Germ Ready Hand Sanitizer is also available for custom B2B and wholesale orders. For more information on Germ Ready, visit GermReady.com.

View the official Germ Ready commercial here.

About Germ Ready: Germ Ready Hand Sanitizing Foam is an innovative, soothing, and safe on-the-go antimicrobial that kills 99.99% of germs and viruses. Developed by a chemist and an entrepreneur to provide superior protection for their families and yours. Be confident. Stay Protected. Germ Ready.

