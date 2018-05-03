U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Public Briefing: "In the Name of Hate: Examining the Federal Government's Role in Responding to Hate Crimes"

DATE: Friday, May 11, 2018

LOCATION: U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

1331 Pennsylvania Av. NW, Suite 1150

Washington, DC 20425

Also live-streaming

AGENDA: Invited Panelists: 9:00 am – 3:50 pm EST

Open Comment Session (Public Testimony): 5:00 – 6:30 pm EST

Chair Catherine E. Lhamon will be available to speak with press in advance of the briefing, as well as at the event.

Confirmed panelists include:

Robert Moossy and Lynn Langton , U.S. Department of Justice

and , U.S. Department of Justice Will Johnson , International Association of Chiefs of Police; Arlington (TX) Police

, International Association of Chiefs of Police; Arlington (TX) Police Suman Raghunathan , South Asian Americans Leading Together

, South Asian Americans Leading Together Melissa Garlick , Anti-Defamation League

, Anti-Defamation League Robby Soave , Reason Magazine

, Reason Magazine Kristen Clarke , Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. The Commission: in our 7th decade, a continuing legacy of influence in civil rights. For information about the Commission, please visit http://www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact: Brian Walch

Email: bwalch@usccr.gov

Tel: 202-376-8371

