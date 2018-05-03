U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Public Briefing: "In the Name of Hate: Examining the Federal Government's Role in Responding to Hate Crimes"

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Our nation witnesses persistently high rates of hate crimes and bias-related incidents. The Commission will hold a public briefing to examine best practices for prevention, investigation, and prosecution, including reporting practices by local law enforcement and efforts by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education. Commissioners will hear from local law enforcement, federal officials, academics, advocates, survivors of hate, and the public. Testimony will form an integral basis for a report to Congress, the President, and the American people that will address the proliferation of hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents, effective responsive and preventive actions, and recommendations for improved practices.
DATE: Friday, May 11, 2018
LOCATION: U.S. Commission on Civil Rights
1331 Pennsylvania Av. NW, Suite 1150
Washington, DC 20425
Also live-streaming
AGENDA: Invited Panelists: 9:00 am – 3:50 pm EST
Open Comment Session (Public Testimony): 5:00 – 6:30 pm EST
Chair Catherine E. Lhamon will be available to speak with press in advance of the briefing, as well as at the event.
Confirmed panelists include:
- Robert Moossy and Lynn Langton, U.S. Department of Justice
- Will Johnson, International Association of Chiefs of Police; Arlington (TX) Police
- Suman Raghunathan, South Asian Americans Leading Together
- Melissa Garlick, Anti-Defamation League
- Robby Soave, Reason Magazine
- Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. The Commission: in our 7th decade, a continuing legacy of influence in civil rights. For information about the Commission, please visit http://www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Contact: Brian Walch
Email: bwalch@usccr.gov
Tel: 202-376-8371
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-commission-on-civil-rights-public-briefing-in-the-name-of-hate-examining-the-federal-governments-role-in-responding-to-hate-crimes-300641583.html
SOURCE U.S. Commission on Civil Rights
