U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Announces Upcoming Loan Sales: "HNVLS 2026-1" and "HVLS 2027-1"

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U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Jul 31, 2026, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced HUD-held Non-Vacant Loan Sales ("HNVLS") 2026-1 and HUD-held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS") 2027-1:

About the Sales

These sales will include HUD-held, due and payable first-lien mortgage loans. The mortgage loans are secured by Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) on 1- to 4-unit residential properties, where the borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.

HNVLS 2026-1

  • Bid Day: September 1, 2026
  • Loans Available: Approximately 1,500
  • Loan Balance: Approximately $454 million
  • Collateral: 1-4 unit residential properties occupied by non-borrowers
  • Data Room Opens:
    On or about July 30, 2026
    Additional requirement: Attestation is required to comply with Executive Order 14376, issued on January 20, 2026, titled "Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers"  and Title X of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (P.L. 119-101), titled "Home-Ownership for Main Street America." 

HVLS 2027-1

  • Bid Day: Tentative October 2026
  • Loans Available: Approximately 4,000
  • Collateral: 1-4 unit vacant residential properties
    Additional requirement: Attestation is required to comply with Executive Order 14376, issued on January 20, 2026, titled "Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers" and Title X of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (P.L. 119-101), titled "Home-Ownership for Main Street America."  


Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information. 

SOURCE U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

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