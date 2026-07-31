U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Announces Upcoming Loan Sales: "HNVLS 2026-1" and "HVLS 2027-1"

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced HUD-held Non-Vacant Loan Sales ("HNVLS") 2026-1 and HUD-held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS") 2027-1:

About the Sales

These sales will include HUD-held, due and payable first-lien mortgage loans. The mortgage loans are secured by Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) on 1- to 4-unit residential properties, where the borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.

HNVLS 2026-1 Bid Day: September 1, 2026

September 1, 2026 Loans Available: Approximately 1,500

Approximately 1,500 Loan Balance: Approximately $454 million

Approximately $454 million Collateral: 1-4 unit residential properties occupied by non-borrowers

1-4 unit residential properties occupied by non-borrowers Data Room Opens:

On or about July 30, 2026

Additional requirement: Attestation is required to comply with Executive Order 14376, issued on January 20, 2026, titled "Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers" and Title X of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (P.L. 119-101), titled "Home-Ownership for Main Street America." HVLS 2027-1 Bid Day: Tentative October 2026

Tentative October 2026 Loans Available: Approximately 4,000

Approximately 4,000 Collateral: 1-4 unit vacant residential properties

Additional requirement: Attestation is required to comply with Executive Order 14376, issued on January 20, 2026, titled "Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers" and Title X of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (P.L. 119-101), titled "Home-Ownership for Main Street America."





Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development