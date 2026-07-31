U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Announces Upcoming Loan Sales: "HNVLS 2026-1" and "HVLS 2027-1"
News provided byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Jul 31, 2026, 09:00 ET
WASHINGTON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced HUD-held Non-Vacant Loan Sales ("HNVLS") 2026-1 and HUD-held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS") 2027-1:
About the Sales
These sales will include HUD-held, due and payable first-lien mortgage loans. The mortgage loans are secured by Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) on 1- to 4-unit residential properties, where the borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.
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HNVLS 2026-1
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HVLS 2027-1
Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.
SOURCE U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
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