The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced Healthcare Loan Sale 2026-2 ("HLS 2026-2")

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, 2026, HUD will offer fourteen (14) due and payable Secretary-Held commercial mortgage loans backed by thirteen (13) properties. The portfolio consists of fourteen (14) Section 232 healthcare loans with a combined total unpaid principal loan balance of approximately $93 million.

HUD reserves the right to add or remove loans from HLS 2026-2.

Further details regarding the healthcare loans offered in the HLS 2026-2 sealed bid auction can be found at www.falconassetsales.com.

From time to time, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") conducts loan sales of defaulted healthcare mortgage notes previously insured by FHA through various sale structures.

The Healthcare Loan Sale program is intended to support maintaining access to healthcare in communities, reduce FHA's claim costs, minimize the holding costs of defaulted healthcare notes, and maximize recoveries to the FHA insurance fund.

Entities interested in participating in the August 11, 2026 HLS 2026-2 sealed bid auction can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development