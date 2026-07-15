The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced Healthcare Loan Sale 2026-2 ("HLS 2026-2")

News provided by

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Jul 15, 2026, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, 2026, HUD will offer fourteen (14) due and payable Secretary-Held commercial mortgage loans backed by thirteen (13) properties. The portfolio consists of fourteen (14) Section 232 healthcare loans with a combined total unpaid principal loan balance of approximately $93 million.

HUD reserves the right to add or remove loans from HLS 2026-2.

Further details regarding the healthcare loans offered in the HLS 2026-2 sealed bid auction can be found at www.falconassetsales.com.

From time to time, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") conducts loan sales of defaulted healthcare mortgage notes previously insured by FHA through various sale structures.

The Healthcare Loan Sale program is intended to support maintaining access to healthcare in communities, reduce FHA's claim costs, minimize the holding costs of defaulted healthcare notes, and maximize recoveries to the FHA insurance fund.

Entities interested in participating in the August 11, 2026 HLS 2026-2 sealed bid auction can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced Healthcare Loan Sale 2026-1 ("HLS 2026-1")

On October 22, 2025, HUD will offer eight (8) Secretary-held, non-performing commercial mortgage loans for sale. The portfolio consists of Section...

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Announces Upcoming Loan Sales: "HVLS 2025-3"

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced upcoming HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sales ("HVLS 2025-3"): About the Sales On...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics