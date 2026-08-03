U.S. FAA certifies new Boeing 737-7 airplane

Regulatory approval clears another 737 MAX variant for service

Preparations underway to support first deliveries

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted Boeing [NYSE: BA] an amended type certificate for the new 737-7 airplane, clearing it for commercial service.

"This important certification validates the rigor of our airplane's design and recognizes the determination and resilience of our 737 MAX development team," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted Boeing an amended type certificate for the new 737-7 airplane, clearing it for commercial service.

"Our team of dedicated engineers and test experts worked through challenges, an extended pandemic, and the transition to new certification processes," Pope added. "Through it all, our team stayed focused on completing all requirements and delivering a safe and more capable airplane to our customers."

The smallest and longest-range member of the 737 MAX family, the 737-7 model serves an important market segment by offering 135 to 160 seats (in a two-class configuration) while providing about 10% more range potential than its siblings. Like other 737 MAX jets, the 737-7 reduces fuel use and CO2 emissions by 20% and noise footprint by 50% compared to the airplanes it typically replaces.

The regulatory approval caps a multi-year certification effort in which Boeing demonstrated through comprehensive testing and analysis that the airplane meets all commercial aviation regulations. The test program, which began in 2018, included:

More than 1,000 hours of flight and ground testing

Extensive system safety analysis and human factors reviews

An updated engine anti-ice system to address a potential condition that was discovered during flight testing

Our Boeing team held regular and detailed discussions with the FAA to ensure Boeing understood the requirements and provided transparency of our progress," said Mike Sinnett, senior vice president of Product Strategy, Product Development and Development Programs. "With this certification program, Boeing has developed a clearer understanding of the latest regulatory requirements, which is expected to accelerate future airplane development with a renewed emphasis on human factors, safety and quality."

Boeing and Southwest Airlines, the 737-7 launch customer, are preparing for delivery of the first airplane. A team is readying the first airplanes, including implementing updates to the airplane's final configuration.

The FAA also updated Boeing Production Certificate No. 700 (PC 700) to include the 737-7.

More information on 737 MAX family

The 737 MAX family order book stands at more than 7,200 airplanes, of which more than 2,300 have been delivered through the end of June 2026.

The 737-7 typically seats 135-160 passengers in a two-class configuration and offers a range of up to 3,800 nautical miles (7,040 km). The airplane is designed for exceptional performance for operators flying out of airports at high altitudes and hot climates.

The other 737 MAX family members offer other unique capabilities:

The 737-8 seats 160-180 passengers with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). It can profitably serve almost any short and medium-haul market.

The 737-9 has three more seating rows than the 737-8 and serves 175-195 passengers with a range of up to 3,300 nautical miles (6,110 km).

The 737-10, the largest in the family, offers the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane. It seats 185-210 passengers with a range of up to 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 km). Boeing is working to certify the 737-10 this year.

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SOURCE Boeing