U.S. Lumber Coalition: U.S. Industry Applauds President Trump Standing Up for U.S. Forestry Workers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian unfair trade practices in the forestry sector, driven by Canada's massive and unsustainable structural excess capacity and production in softwood lumber manufacturing, have been harming U.S. workers for far too long. President Trump's Administration is fighting to protect American forestry workers from Canada's unfair trade practices and to promote the full growth potential of the U.S. industry to fully supply U.S. homebuilding with lumber manufactured by U.S. raw materials.

U.S. industry speaks out about the impact of President Trump's trade policies: Short Video

"Canadian federal government officials and the Premiers of various Canadian provinces have it 100 percent wrong. The issue isn't whether U.S. trade policies are an attack on Canadian workers, or favoring non-Canadian imports. The real problem is that Canadian unfair trade practices for decades have been and continue to attack American workers and their forestry dependent communities," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

"The actual and ongoing solution is the strong enforcement of the U.S. trade laws by the Trump Administration that is allowing the U.S. industry to invest in its future growth towards America's full self-sufficiency of domestically sourced lumber for the United States. President Trump's Section 232 tariffs on softwood lumber imports are an integral part of the success in growing the U.S. industry that has safeguarded and grown hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs," emphasized van Heyningen.

"The days of Canada using the United States as a dumping ground for its massive and unsustainable excess lumber capacity is over. Canada's unfettered access to the U.S. market for its unfairly traded Canadian lumber is a thing of the past thanks to President Trump's strong and unyielding America First trade policies. We applaud the dedication and hard work of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative on behalf of the 1.3 million U.S. jobs supported by the U.S. lumber sector," concluded van Heyningen.

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition

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The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. The Coalition supports the full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to allow the U.S. industry to invest and grow to its natural size without being impaired by unfairly traded imports. Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws will strengthen domestic supply lines by maximizing long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

CONTACT: Zoltan van Heyningen

[email protected] | 202-805-9133

SOURCE The U.S. Lumber Coalition