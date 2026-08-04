U.S. Marketing Hiring Remains Strong in Q2 2026 as Entry-Level Roles Lose Ground and Remote Hiring Retreats

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taligence, an executive search firm specializing in senior marketing hires, has once again partnered with Aspen Technology Labs, a global leader in labor market intelligence, to release the Q2 2026 U.S. Marketing Jobs Report. Based on an analysis of more than 86,000 in-house marketing job listings throughout the second quarter of 2026, the report shows that the U.S. marketing job market remained resilient despite a modest slowdown following a peak in hiring activity during April.

U.S. Marketing Jobs Report by Taligence LLC and Aspen Technology Labs

Total active marketing job listings continued to edge higher, more employers recruited for marketing talent, and Director-level and above hiring once again outpaced the broader market. At the same time, companies became increasingly selective in where they invested, with entry-level hiring declining further while demand remained concentrated in commercially focused disciplines such as Growth Marketing, Partner & Channel Marketing, and Brand Marketing.

One notable shift during the quarter was the reversal in remote hiring. After reaching a high in early March, the share of fully remote marketing roles declined steadily through the remainder of the quarter, suggesting that many employers have settled into more permanent hybrid or in-office working models. Median advertised salaries continued to rise during the quarter. However, part of this increase reflects the growing concentration of senior-level hiring, alongside genuine wage growth within marketing roles.

Note: This report covers full-time, in-house marketing positions only.

For the full report, visit:

https://www.taligence.com/job-reports/u-s-marketing-jobs-report-q2-2026

Key Findings from the Q2 2026 U.S. Marketing Jobs Report

1. Hiring Remains Resilient

Total active marketing job listings: 86,628 (+0.4% QoQ)

(+0.4% QoQ) New marketing job postings: 53,961 (-5.1% QoQ)

(-5.1% QoQ) Employers posting marketing jobs: 24,042 (+2.3% QoQ)

(+2.3% QoQ) Live job listings at quarter-end: 36,086 (+7.1% YoY)

2. Senior Marketing Hiring Continues to Outperform

Total senior marketing roles (Director-level and above): 11,659 (+4.5% QoQ)

(+4.5% QoQ) New senior job postings: 7,293 (+2.9% QoQ)

(+2.9% QoQ) Senior roles at quarter-end: 5,082 (+17.3% YoY)

3. Hiring Becomes More Selective

Entry-level hiring declined 4.0% YoY and 16.4% QoQ

and Director-level and above hiring significantly outpaced all other levels

Companies continued shifting investment toward experienced marketing talent

4. Median Advertised Salaries Continue to Rise

Median advertised salary: $95,004 (+11.8% YoY), reflecting both higher advertised pay and a continued shift toward more senior hiring.

(+11.8% YoY), reflecting both higher advertised pay and a continued shift toward more senior hiring. Salary transparency remained high at 55.6% of job listings

of job listings Field Marketing recorded the strongest salary growth among all disciplines

5. Remote Hiring Retreats

Remote marketing roles accounted for 13.6% of all in-house marketing job listings

of all in-house marketing job listings Remote hiring declined steadily after reaching a peak in early March

The trend points to continued normalization of hybrid and in-office working models

6. Marketing Discipline and Geographic Trends Continue to Evolve

Partner & Channel Marketing, Growth Marketing, Brand Marketing, and Content Marketing recorded the strongest hiring growth

Product Marketing remained the highest-paid marketing discipline

North Carolina entered the nation's top ten marketing hiring states for the first time, while San Francisco recorded the strongest hiring growth among major U.S. cities

"The market isn't pulling back on marketing investment, it's becoming much more selective about where that investment goes," said Michael Wright, CEO of Taligence. "The strongest demand continues to be for marketers who can directly influence growth, partnerships, and brand performance. At the same time, the decline in entry-level hiring raises an important long-term question about how companies will develop the next generation of marketing leaders."

"Marketing continues to outperform the broader U.S. labor market. Active in-house marketing listings ended Q2 up 7.1% year-over-year, roughly double the 3.7% growth we're seeing across U.S. job postings overall," said Michael Woodrow, President of Aspen Technology Labs. "But that growth is not evenly distributed. Director-level and above roles are up 17.3% year-over-year, versus under 6% across all other levels combined, while entry-level listings actually declined. Employers are still hiring marketers. They're just hiring more experienced ones."

About Taligence LLC

Taligence is an executive search and talent intelligence firm specializing in senior marketing leadership hires. Through proprietary research and data-driven insights, Taligence helps companies and candidates navigate an increasingly complex talent market. Learn more at www.taligence.com.

About Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Aspen Technology Labs is a global leader in web data management services and labor market intelligence. Its JobMarketPulse platform powers real-time hiring insights for organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.AspenTechLabs.com.

Media Contacts:

Taligence LLC

Melody Liu

[email protected]

Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Lana Shumyn

[email protected]

SOURCE Taligence LLC