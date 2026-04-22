U.S. Marketing Jobs Rebound in Q1 2026 as Hiring Picks Up, Led by Senior Roles and Early-Year Market Recalibration

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taligence, an executive search firm specializing in senior marketing hires, has partnered once again with Aspen Technology Labs, a global leader in labor market intelligence, to release the Q1 2026 U.S. Marketing Jobs Report. Based on an analysis of more than 84,000 in-house marketing job listings in Q1 2026, the report points to a rebound in hiring activity following a softer end to 2025, with growth returning across both total job volume and new postings.

U.S. Marketing Jobs Report by Taligence LLC and Aspen Technology Labs (PRNewsfoto/Taligence LLC)

Hiring accelerated sharply in January and remained elevated through mid-March. Total active listings rose 10.7% quarter-over-quarter, while new job postings increased 16%, signalling a renewed pickup in employer demand. At the same time, a concurrent rise in both salary levels and remote job share in early February suggests a potential point of market recalibration as hiring activity strengthened.

Despite the rebound, hiring remains uneven across seniority levels. Director-level and above roles continued to outperform the broader market, reinforcing a sustained focus on experienced talent. While mid-level and junior hiring showed improvement, much of this reflects a recovery from prior contraction rather than a return to full-scale expansion.

Note: this report covers full-time, in-house marketing positions only.

Key Findings from the Q1 2026 U.S. Marketing Jobs Report

1. Hiring Activity Rebounds

Total active marketing job listings: 84,434 (+10.7% QoQ)

New job postings: 55,122 (+16% QoQ)

Employers posting marketing jobs: 23,496

Job listings at quarter-end: 37,170 (+2.6% YoY, +17.7% vs. end of Q4)

2. Senior Roles Continue to Lead

Total senior marketing roles (Director-level and above): 11,186 (+7.7% QoQ)

New senior job postings: 7,085 (+8.7% QoQ)

Senior roles at quarter-end: 5,030 (+12.2% YoY)

3. Hiring Pace Stabilises

Average job posting lifetime: 40 days

Unchanged YoY and slightly longer than Q4, indicating a steady but measured hiring pace

4. Middle Rebuilds, but Recovery Remains Selective

Director and VP roles show the strongest growth

Mid and junior roles posted strong QoQ gains but remain muted YoY

Hiring continues to favour experienced operators over broad team expansion

5. Pay and Transparency Continue to Rise

Median advertised salary: $92,508 (+11.1% YoY)

Salary transparency: 56.4% of listings (+5.7pp YoY)

Notable salary increase observed in early February

6. Remote Work Edges Higher

Remote roles: 16.2% of listings (+2.5pp YoY)

Increase aligns with early February shifts in pay and hiring activity

7. Discipline and Geographic Shifts Continue

Growth, Brand, Content, and Product Marketing led YoY gains

Product Marketing remained the highest-paid discipline

New York and California maintained leadership in job volume, while regional divergence across cities and states persisted

"Employers showed more flexibility on remote work and compensation in February than at any point in the past two years. Yet the recovery remained concentrated at the senior level," said Michael Wright, CEO of Taligence. "Companies are loosening how they hire while tightening who they hire. This isn't a market rebuilding whole teams, it's a market buying proven capability one leader at a time."

"Marketing hiring appears to be one of the more resilient segments of the labor market recently, outperforming broader U.S. job trends over the past year," said Michael Woodrow, President of Aspen Technology Labs. "While overall job volumes remain slightly below prior-year levels, marketing roles have rebounded more strongly in early 2026, with recent activity approaching or exceeding prior-year levels. We are closely tracking demand for more experienced roles, with senior hiring continuing to hold up particularly well."

For the full report, visit:

https://www.taligence.com/job-reports/2026-q1

About Taligence LLC

Taligence is an executive search and talent intelligence firm specializing in senior marketing leadership hires. Through proprietary research and data-driven insights, Taligence helps companies and candidates navigate an increasingly complex talent market. Learn more at www.taligence.com.

About Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Aspen Technology Labs is a global leader in web data management services and labor market intelligence. Its JobMarketPulse platform powers real-time hiring insights for organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.AspenTechLabs.com.

Media Contacts:

Taligence LLC

Melody Liu

[email protected]

Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Lana Shumyn

[email protected]

SOURCE Taligence LLC