U.S. Military Affirms SIG SAUER M17 and M18 as "Safe and Reliable"

Results of unprecedented analysis, including inspection of nearly 114,000 pistols, "reinforce confidence and assurance" in the SIG SAUER firearm

NEWINGTON, N.H., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive inspection and analysis of the SIG SAUER M17 and M18, both the Department of War (DoW) and Department of the Air Force (DAF) confirmed the firearms are "safe and reliable."

On August 7, 2026, DoW confirmed the SIG SAUER Modular Handgun System pistols, including the SIG SAUER M17 and M18, are safe and reliable, saying it underwent extensive testing where more than 1.5 million rounds were fired and "all investigated incidents of alleged 'uncommanded discharges' have been traced back to the trigger being pulled, and not due to an issue with the firearm." The full DoW statement is available on the U.S. Army's Capability Program Executive website.

Following the inspection of 113,479 M18 firearms, DAF said the results "reinforce confidence and assurance that the M18 remains safe and reliable for DAF missions." DAF's inspection found "100% of the inspected weapons exhibited no signs of any condition that could have allowed the weapons to experience an 'uncommanded discharge.'" The full DAF letter dated January 23, 2026, is available at Soldier Systems.

"The U.S. military analysis further validates the technology, engineering, and performance behind the P320," said Phil Strader, VP of Consumer Affairs, SIG SAUER. "This was an unprecedented level of inspection, extensive for both the volume of firearms analyzed and for the level of evaluation on each product. Nearly 114,000 firearms were disassembled to methodically examine individual components and reassembled for final functional testing, and the product stood up to the test."

Following an incident in July 2025, the Air Force Global Strike Command ordered an evaluation of the M18, which is a carry version of the P320 pistol, while the M17 is a full size. The initial evaluation showed that no weapon discharges were attributable to a malfunction. Global Strike Command reinstated the M18 in August 2025, while DAF completed its inspection, which is summarized in its January 2026 letter.

For more information, visit www.P320Truth.com, a website dedicated to accurate information on the P320.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, remote-controlled weapon stations, and drones. Building off its 250-year track record, the company's products are synonymous with industry-leading engineering, quality, and innovation which has made it the brand of choice across the defense industry, law enforcement, and shooting community. SIG SAUER serves all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and with a presence in more than 90 countries is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world. The company is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information, visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.