U.S. Postal Service Tops Forbes Annual "America's Best Employers By State" Survey

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans like working for the U.S. Postal Service and are likely to recommend the Postal Service as an employer to others, based on the findings of the 2021 America's Best Employers By State survey published by Forbes.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista for the annual listing compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. Surveys were conducted from Oct. 2020 to June 2021, and the results were divided into 51 rankings, one for each state, plus the District of Columbia.

The Postal Service tied for the most-represented employer on the 51 lists, placing in 32 states.

The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

The Postal Service is actively hiring for full time, part time and seasonal employment, part of its Delivering for America plan, through which the Postal Service is investing $40 billion over 10 years in infrastructure and its employees.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

