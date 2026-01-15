USPS Reports On-Time Delivery Gains, Higher Customer Satisfaction for Holiday Surge

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

Jan 15, 2026, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through large investments in new technology and new logistics planning and execution, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) significantly improved its delivery performance during this past holiday season. Mail items and packages were delivered within 2.5 days on average (16 billion in volume), compared to 2.8 days during the same period last year (Nov. 15 – Jan. 9). On-time delivery scores were higher virtually across the board, with the best scores being in its last mile Destination Delivery Units (DDU). The DDU space is the subject of the USPS bid solicitation process beginning later this month.

"These results reflect the tenacity of our workforce as well as the network improvements we continue to implement," said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer David Steiner. "We will keep improving service throughout the coming year — optimizing our network, strengthening reliability, improving delivery times, and ensuring high value products and services for residential and business customers in every community we serve."

Compared to last year's holiday season, the Postal Service also recorded a 23-percent reduction in calls to its Customer Care Center (1-800-ASK-USPS) and a 44-percent decline in package-related customer service inquiries. Overall customer experience scores related to customer inquiries, which are obtained using customer satisfaction surveys, showed increased satisfaction of 6.4-percentage points compared to the same period last year.

"Customers entrusted us with billions of letters, cards, and packages, and we delivered—faster than last year and with strong consistency across the network," said Deputy Postmaster General, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Human Resources Officer Doug Tulino.

For more information about Postal Service products and services, visit usps.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; FacebookInstagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Cathy Purcell
[email protected]@usps.gov
usps.com/news
202-819-2268

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

The United States Postal Service is Now the Official Shipping Sponsor of the National Hockey League

The United States Postal Service is Now the Official Shipping Sponsor of the National Hockey League

The United States Postal Service (USPS) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a U.S. sponsorship agreement linking two iconic brands...
USPS Announces Ceremony for Lunar New Year Stamp

USPS Announces Ceremony for Lunar New Year Stamp

What: The U.S. Postal Service celebrates the Lunar New Year with the release of the Year of the Horse stamp. The Year of the Horse begins Feb. 17,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Trucking and Road Transportation

Trucking and Road Transportation

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics