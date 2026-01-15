USPS Reports On-Time Delivery Gains, Higher Customer Satisfaction for Holiday Surge

"These results reflect the tenacity of our workforce as well as the network improvements we continue to implement," said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer David Steiner. "We will keep improving service throughout the coming year — optimizing our network, strengthening reliability, improving delivery times, and ensuring high value products and services for residential and business customers in every community we serve."

Compared to last year's holiday season, the Postal Service also recorded a 23-percent reduction in calls to its Customer Care Center (1-800-ASK-USPS) and a 44-percent decline in package-related customer service inquiries. Overall customer experience scores related to customer inquiries, which are obtained using customer satisfaction surveys, showed increased satisfaction of 6.4-percentage points compared to the same period last year.

"Customers entrusted us with billions of letters, cards, and packages, and we delivered—faster than last year and with strong consistency across the network," said Deputy Postmaster General, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Human Resources Officer Doug Tulino.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

