U.S. Recall Volume Exceeds One Billion Units in 2026

The Sedgwick Product Safety and Recall Index finds H1 recall events held steady while unit volume surged to near record highs

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The volume of U.S. products recalled is on pace to exceed one billion units in 2026 after reaching 941.2 million units in the first half of the year. According to Sedgwick's latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report, regulators recorded 1,634 recalls in H1 2026 that is on par with the 1,636 events in H1 2025.

The change in the volume of products impacted was more dramatic. Recalled units surged 345.5% year-over-year, from 211.2 million in H1 2025 to 941.2 million units in H1 2026, more than the full-year total for 2025. With July 2026 data collected, the U.S. has now surpassed one billion units recalled annually for only the fourth time in the past 15 years.

Sedgwick's Product Safety and Recall Index provides comprehensive analysis of recall activity affecting the U.S. automotive, consumer products, food and drink, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. The latest edition examines data from January through June and offers an early look at July recall trends.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices have driven much of the increase in volume. Pharmaceutical units recalled rose 914.0% year-over-year to 471.6 million, while medical device units increased 516.8% to 313.1 million in H1 2026. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food recalls by volume climbed 2,432.1% to 37.2 million pounds, making it the third highest year recorded in more than 15 years.

Beyond the data, Sedgwick's latest report examines regulatory developments that will shape product safety through the rest of 2026 and beyond. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has made combatting consumer product recall fraud a priority, seeking to stop false claims without creating unnecessary barriers for legitimate consumers who are owed remedies.

Businesses also continued to face challenges from a dynamic geopolitical climate, while tariffs and changes to long-standing trading partnerships added uncertainty and complexity for global companies.

Both the USDA and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) tightened enforcement around country-of-origin claims for U.S. made products. The automotive industry is also navigating new restrictions on hardware and software imports from China and other foreign adversaries, as well as a ban on certain non-U.S. air bag inflators.

Test results released in April showed that the U.S. infant formula supply is largely free of chemical contaminants, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration committed to continued testing. The agency also finalized its new post-market assessment program for food chemical safety.

"Recall events remained flat at the half-year mark, but the number of products affected tells a very different story," said Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President, Product Innovation and Industry Engagement at Sedgwick. "With 941 million units already recalled, businesses cannot mistake stable event totals for stable exposure risk. Today's risk environment is defined less by how often recalls occur and more by the scale and complexity of those that do. A single large recall can quickly transform a company's operational, financial, and reputational risk, making tested response plans and accurate, rapid communication essential."

To download the H1 2026 U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report, click here.

Sedgwick publishes its Product Safety and Recall Index every quarter. It is the only report that aggregates and tracks recall data across multiple government agencies and industries to help stakeholders respond to regulatory developments, product recalls, and other in-market challenges. For more information, visit https://www.sedgwick.com/product-recall/.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.