U.S. Renal Care Named to Newsweek's List of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2026 for Third Consecutive Year

The award reflects U.S. Renal Care's continued commitment to creating a workplace where team members feel valued, supported and empowered to grow. "We are intentional about creating a culture where talented caregivers can do meaningful work and build lasting careers," said Sharon Brunecz, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Through investments in career development, skills training, engagement, and wellbeing, we have fostered a powerful community across more than 500 centers nationwide."

The workplace recognition is reinforced by U.S. Renal Care's commitment to quality & their patients. U.S. Renal Care is an industry leader in CMS 4- and 5-star rated centers for patient experience and quality of care. "We know that team members who are engaged and supported are best equipped to provide the highest level of patient care," said Mary Dittrich, MD, FASN, Chief Medical Officer. "I am proud of and grateful for the incredible team at USRC who commit their lives to the service of others."

In addition to the Greatest Workplaces recognition, U.S. Renal Care was also named one of Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community for four consecutive years. All Newsweek awards are based on a rigorous evaluation of more than 120 key performance indicators, including employee satisfaction, leadership, corporate culture, compensation and benefits, work-life balance and career development. The rankings draw on millions of company reviews and hundreds of thousands of employee interviews from across the U.S.

To learn more about U.S. Renal Care or explore career opportunities, visit usrenalcare.com/careers.

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care is the largest privately held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the nation. We partner with nephrologists to care for more than 37,000 people living with kidney disease across 32 states, offering in-center and home dialysis options that support each patient's unique lifestyle and care needs. U.S. Renal Care leads the dialysis industry with the highest percentage of CMS 4- and 5-star rated centers for patient experience and quality of care. Since 2000, we have grown through clinical excellence, innovation and a shared commitment to changing the lives of people living with kidney disease.

Learn more at USRenalCare.com.

SOURCE U.S. Renal Care