U.S. Renal Care Premieres Short Film About One Runner's Race for Kidney Disease Awareness

The film follows Dwaine "DJ" Haskins Jr. as he runs the New York City Marathon in honor of his uncle and individuals living with kidney disease.

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care, the nation's leading provider of dialysis to more than 37,000 people living with kidney disease, premiered a new short film today telling the story of Dwaine "DJ" Haskins Jr., whose journey to the finish line became something bigger than a personal goal. After qualifying for the New York City Marathon in 2025, DJ chose to run for the National Kidney Foundation, turning his training and race day into a tribute to his uncle, David Rush, and other people living with kidney disease.

Watch the two-minute trailer for Run, DJ, Run, a short film following Dwaine “DJ” Haskins Jr. as he runs the NYC Marathon to honor those affected by kidney disease. Speed Speed

Kidney disease affects millions of people in the United States, often reshaping daily life not only for patients but also for the families and caregivers who support them. From managing treatment schedules to providing emotional support, the impact extends far beyond the individual diagnosis.

In the film, "Run, DJ, Run", Haskins shared how running became a source of clarity, discipline and purpose. What started as one mile at a time grew into a commitment to push his limits and raise awareness for a cause close to him.

"I wanted to run for something bigger than myself," Haskins said in the film, "and the National Kidney Foundation was that for me. The reason that foundation specifically is important to me is because my uncle lives with kidney disease."

The film also features Haskins' uncle, David Rush, who works for U.S. Renal Care as a Kidney Care Options Educator and who has been on dialysis since 2007. In the film, David reflected on what it meant to watch his nephew complete 26.2 miles in honor of people living with kidney disease, "I'm grateful that he did it on behalf of the millions of people who are going through this disease."

"Run, DJ, Run" shows how kidney disease touches entire families and communities, and how support can take many forms, from care and education to advocacy and awareness. By running for the National Kidney Foundation, DJ helped bring visibility to the experiences of people living with kidney disease and those who support them every single day.

Watch the Film

Watch the full film here: Run DJ Run

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care is the largest privately held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the nation. We partner with nephrologists to care for more than 37,000 people living with kidney disease across 32 states, offering in-center and home dialysis options that support each patient's unique lifestyle and care needs. U.S. Renal Care leads the dialysis industry with the highest percentage of CMS 4- and 5-star rated centers for patient experience and quality of care. Since 2000, the company has been a leader in clinical excellence and innovation, with a mission to change the lives of people with kidney disease.

SOURCE U.S. Renal Care