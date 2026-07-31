U.S. Shell Eggs Return to Singapore for the First Time in Over Two Decades

Singapore imports more than 90% of its food, and supply diversification is central to the country's food security strategy. With consumers eating approximately one egg per person per day, Singapore ranks among Southeast Asia's highest egg-consuming markets. That combination of steady demand and strategic need makes it a compelling destination for U.S. producers. Local farms supplied approximately 34% of shell eggs consumed in 2024, so imports remain essential to meeting overall demand.

"Twenty-six years is a long time, and we are excited to reopen this important egg market," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of AEB. "Foreign buyers consistently choose U.S. eggs because of our safety standards, traceability and sustainability practices. Singapore is more than a market. It is our foothold into the ASEAN region, where we hope to keep growing and building relationships at a critical time for our producers. Expanding exports means new growth and gives our farms the chance to grow for the next generation."

"U.S. shell eggs are produced under stringent USDA standards and rigorous food-safety controls, delivering the consistent quality, freshness and reliability Singapore consumers can trust," said Greg Tyler, president and CEO of USAPEEC.

The launch shipment will be received by three Singapore importers: Hen Tick Food Pte Ltd, Kai Young Huat Eggs Pte Ltd and N&N Agriculture Pte Ltd. Each brings established distribution relationships across Singapore's retail, foodservice, hotel and food manufacturing sectors.

"This is more than the introduction of a new product, it's the beginning of a meaningful partnership between U.S. egg producers and Singapore," said Denilson Dorigoni, Hillandale Farms. "We're proud to share the quality and care behind every egg while building lasting relationships with Singapore's importers founded on trust, consistency, and mutual success."

"We are honored to be part of this moment," said Tony Wesner, CEO of Rose Acre Farms. "American egg farmers work hard every day to produce eggs that families can trust, and knowing that work is now reaching families in Singapore is something we do not take lightly. We look forward to building a relationship that lasts."

"This is exactly the kind of opportunity U.S. egg producers have been working toward," said Sean Delano, Mid-States Specialty Eggs. "Singapore is a strong market with real demand, and we are committed to being a reliable, high-quality supply partner for the long term."

The return of U.S. shell eggs to Singapore was made possible through close cooperation between government agencies in both countries. USAPEEC and AEB acknowledge the support of USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service, represented by Agricultural Counselor Alicia Hernandez, and the Singapore Food Agency, led by CEO Damian Chan. Their collaboration secured approval for required markings to be printed at the carton level rather than on each individual egg, helping reopen this trade channel.

AEB, together with USAPEEC and its egg farmers, sees Singapore as a gateway to broader opportunity across the ASEAN region. That opportunity is underscored by AEB's participation in the U.S. Trade Mission to Singapore in September, and the potential extends beyond shell eggs to liquid, dried and specialty egg products over time.

About the American Egg Board

Home of The Incredible Egg, AEB is the national marketing organization of America's egg producers. Its mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. AEB is 100% farmer-funded and located in Chicago. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

About USAPEEC

USAPEEC is the international trade organization representing the U.S. poultry and egg industry. For more than 40 years, it has expanded market access, promoted U.S. poultry and egg products, and supported trade development in over 75 countries. Headquartered in Tucker, Georgia, USAPEEC works through a global network of offices and consultants to strengthen exports and provide nutritious, affordable protein to consumers worldwide. For more information, visit USAPEEC.org.

SOURCE American Egg Board