America's Egg Farmers, 40,000 Eggs and Nearly 50 Years of Tradition Shine at White House Easter Egg Roll

More than 60,000 real eggs went into making the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll an event to remember, spanning traditional South Lawn activities and delicious egg-centered food served to guests. This year's event featured nearly 40,000 hand-dyed and plain hard-boiled real eggs on the South Lawn, donated on behalf of America's egg farmers by Braswell Family Farms (Nashville, N.C.), for beloved activities including iconic egg roll races, egg hunts and egg decorating. An additional 17,000 real whole eggs and 20 gallons of egg yolks starred in a variety of egg-inspired bites served to guests on the South Lawn at the Liberty Café, courtesy of the American Egg Board.

More than 150 egg farmers and their families traveled to Washington to take part in the celebration, volunteering across South Lawn activities and offering guests a unique opportunity to connect directly with the people who produce their food. Farmer-led attractions included AEB's signature interactive "Hen-to-Home" exhibit, which showcases the egg's journey from farm to table. The exhibit was supported by the United Soybean Board, whose crops play a vital role in feeding the hens that produce more than 90 billion eggs for Americans each year. In a special highlight, the exhibit quite literally came to life for the first time with 150 live chicks, delighting guests of all ages.

Notable visitors to "Hen-to-Home" included U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who spent time with egg and soy farmers and their families and recognized their dedication to producing the nutritious, affordable eggs Americans rely on every day.

"You can't have a White House Easter Egg Roll without real eggs," said Secretary Rollins. "This is a perfect opportunity to highlight what an incredible source of protein eggs are for American families. Eggs are as real as food gets — farm-fresh, completely natural, minimally processed and a source of eight essential nutrients. In the new Dietary Guidelines, eggs are listed first among the recommended proteins, and that's a big deal."

"Our farmers are tremendously honored by Secretary Rollins' visit and grateful for the opportunity to share their stories and the incredibly nutritious and versatile eggs they produce with Americans at the heart of such a treasured national tradition," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "Americans love eggs. They're indispensable to our daily lives, and today on the South Lawn, it's clear that Easter truly is the egg's Super Bowl."

During his annual remarks from the South Lawn balcony, President Donald Trump said:

"This is about eggs. Today we have more than 40,000 eggs being supplied by all of the great egg farmers here in the U.S. and I want to thank all of the egg farmers that are here."

Joined by First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny, the president's remarks highlighted the central role of eggs in the White House Easter Egg Roll and the importance of farmers to the daily lives of Americans.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, the American Egg Board also presented the First Lady's Commemorative Egg, marking the 49th edition of the one-of-a-kind work of art honoring the First Lady. The 2026 Commemorative Egg, presented to First Lady Melania Trump on behalf of America's egg farmers, was crafted using the traditional Pysanky technique and blends time-honored symbolism with bold American imagery to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.

This year's First Lady's Commemorative Egg is the sixth honoring Mrs. Trump, with predecessors also proudly displayed at this year's White House Easter Egg Roll.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of the Incredible Egg, the AEB supports America's egg farmers in its mission to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education, and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

SOURCE American Egg Board