U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market to Add USD 116.43 Billion in New Investment by 2031, Power Capacity to Reach 12,144 MW by 2029 - Arizton

Market size, regional outlook, growth drivers, and competitive landscape: 2026–2031 forecast.

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. data center operators are increasing investments in sustainable infrastructure as rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and high-density computing environments drives the deployment of racks exceeding 100 kW per rack, increasing demand for advanced power and cooling systems. According to new research from Arizton Advisory & Intelligence, the U.S. sustainable data center market by investment is projected to grow from USD 59.47 billion in 2025 to USD 116.43 billion by 2031, reflecting stronger investments in energy-efficient, scalable, and high-density digital infrastructure across the country.

Get detailed Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast

Browse in-depth TOC on the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market

Pages- 222

Region- 5

Company- 95

Segment-2

U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market Snapshot

Market Size

(2031) USD 116.43 Billion Market Size

(2025) USD 59.47 Billion CAGR By

Investment

(2025-2031) 11.85 % Power Capacity

(2031) 12,144 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments

Covered Infrastructure and Geography Geographical

Analysis United States (Southeastern U.S.,

Midwestern U.S., Southwestern

U.S., Western U.S., and

Northeastern U.S.)

In the US sustainable data center market, the Southeast US contributed the highest sustainable data center investments, accounting for around 30.87% of the market's sustainable data center investment share in 2025, followed by the Midwestern US (28.12%), the Southwest US (24.50%), the Western US (12.19%), and the Northeast US (4.32%). The Southeast US is anticipated to contribute the highest sustainable data center investments in the US sustainable data center market during the forecast period, accounting for around 31.17% of the market's sustainable data center investment share in 2031, owing to the rapid surge in demand for sustainable data center infrastructure.

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Evolving Power, Cooling, and Infrastructure Priorities in the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market

U.S. data center operators are increasingly replacing traditional VRLA batteries with more sustainable alternatives such as lithium-ion, liquid metal, sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries, while flexible UPS systems are helping improve facility performance and reduce long-term operating costs.

The transition from conventional diesel fuel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is gaining momentum as operators seek cleaner backup power solutions, with diesel generator usage expected to decline significantly by 2031 in line with broader sustainability and carbon reduction goals.

Rapid data center expansion and the growing number of hyperscale facilities are accelerating demand for intelligent PDUs, enabling operators to monitor power usage in real time, improve energy efficiency, and lower electricity consumption and carbon emissions.

Data center operators are increasingly incorporating sustainable construction practices by using eco-friendly building materials, energy-efficient designs, and modular development practices to minimize environmental impact. Many companies are also pursuing certifications such as LEED to highlight their commitment to sustainability.

Three forces are driving the shift in the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market

Heat and density. AI and HPC workloads are pushing rack densities beyond what air cooling can handle. Prime Data Centers' planned California campus, announced in January 2025, is designed for racks between 40 kW and 120 kW, a level that all but requires liquid, immersion, or hybrid cooling rather than traditional air systems.

Cost and grid pressure. Rising electricity prices and construction costs are making on-site power generation a financial necessity rather than a sustainability bonus. Core Scientific's planned Texas campus, announced in March 2026, will be supported by an on-site substation, and Oracle moved to secure roughly USD 38 billion in debt financing in October 2025 for large-scale builds in Texas and Wisconsin.

Equipment turnover. Operators are replacing legacy VRLA batteries with lithium-ion, liquid metal, sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc alternatives, and shifting backup power from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Diesel generator usage is expected to decline significantly by 2031 as a result. Intelligent PDUs are also spreading quickly, giving hyperscale operators real-time visibility into power draw and carbon impact.

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Major Players in the U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market

Data Center Investors

Aligned Data Centers

Amazon Web Services

American Tower

Apple

Applied Digital

Centersquare

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

Crusoe

CyrusOne

DartPoints

DataBank

DC BLOX

DigiPower X

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Element Critical

Equinix

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

Flexential

Google

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Hut 8

Iron Mountain

Meta

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

NTT DATA

Oracle

PowerHouse Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

QTS Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Serverfarm

Skybox Datacenters

Soluna

STACK Infrastructure

Stream Data Centers

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers

WhiteFiber

Yondr Group

Renewable Energy Providers

Adapture Renewables

Algonquin Power & Utilities

The AES Corporation

Apex Clean Energy

Avangrid

Brookfield Renewable

Chevron

Constellation

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI)

Dominion Energy

ECL

EDF Power Solutions

EDP Renewables

Enbridge

Enel Group

ENGIE

Eolian

Fervo Energy

First Solar

Invenergy

Leeward Renewable Energy

Lightsource bp

NextEra Energy

NV Energy

Oklo

Ørsted

Overview Energy

PacifiCorp

Pattern Energy

Qcells

Shell

Solar Alliance

TerraPower

Torch Clean Energy

TotalEnergies

Vitol

Xcel Energy

XGS Energy

Sunraycer

Current Hydro

Origis Energy

Treaty Oak Clean Energy

EnergyRe

Entergy

Zelestra

U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market Market Segmentation & Forecast

By Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

By Geography

United States

Southeastern U.S.

Midwestern U.S.

Southwestern U.S.

Western U.S.

Northeastern U.S.

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the U.S. sustainable data center market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. sustainable data center market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. sustainable data center market by 2031?

What are the key trends in the United States sustainable data center market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. sustainable data center market by 2031?

About Us:

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

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SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence