USA Swimming and Phillips 66 Launch 2021 Make a Splash Virtual Tour presented by Phillips 66

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Swimming and Phillips 66 today launched the Make a Splash Virtual Tour presented by Phillips 66, marking the 48th year of their collaboration to prioritize swimming lessons for children and to educate parents about drowning prevention.

The Make a Splash Virtual Tour presented by Phillips 66 will kick off with a Facebook Live event, "Swim Lessons 101 with Cullen Jones and Nathan Adrian," on Wednesday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. PDT). The two Olympians and new dads will talk about the importance of getting kids into swim lessons and answer viewers' questions.

"Swimming is a fun and healthy activity that people of all ages can enjoy their whole lives, so it's important to teach kids proper swimming techniques early," said Jones, a four-time Olympic medalist and USA Swimming Foundation Ambassador. "We want to encourage parents and guardians to enroll their children in learn-to-swim programs so they can learn the fundamentals of swimming."

The virtual tour will continue through May 15 in a series of print and digital ads, interviews in local and national media outlets, as well as on the social media channels for USA Swimming and USA Swimming Foundation. Athletes featured will include Jones and Adrian, plus other USA Swimming Foundation Ambassadors and Olympians Rowdy Gaines, Missy Franklin, Elizabeth Beisel and Ryan Murphy.

The tour is designed to educate the public about the importance of this lifesaving skill. As Americans adjust to post-pandemic life this summer, it is critically important to reeducate children on safety fundamentals while near pools and other open waters.

"Safety is a core value of Phillips 66, and we're proud to join forces again with the USA Swimming Foundation and encourage parents and guardians to get their kids active in swimming lessons," said Claudia Kreisle, Director of Social Impact for Phillips 66. "Swim lessons save lives and teach kids skills that last a lifetime."

USA Swimming Chief Commercial Officer Shana Ferguson added: "At USA Swimming, we're proud of our long-term partnership with Phillips 66 to help shine a light on drowning prevention and this important yearly campaign to encourage parents, grandparents, and guardians to sign their kids up for swimming lessons."

The USA Swimming Foundation has collaborated with Phillips 66 for nearly 50 years to promote swim safety and education. Drowning claims the lives of approximately 3,500 people per year, with nearly a quarter of these losses being children under the age of 14. Formal swimming lessons can reduce that risk for children by 88%. With the summer months upon us, enrolling children in swim lessons should be a top priority as children and families head back to the water.

USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation are committed to making sure every child has the opportunity to learn how to swim.

Swim lessons are being administered across the country with appropriate COVID-19 safety measures in place, protecting swimmers and instructors. Public health professionals and athletic bodies across the country consider swimming to be a low-contact risk sport. By adhering to CDC guidelines, swim lessons can be conducted safely for children of all ages.

To find a swim lesson provider near you or for more information, please visit www.usaswimming.org/makeasplash.

To register for the Facebook Live event "Swim Lessons 101 with Cullen Jones and Nathan Adrian," please click here.

To inquire about interviewing USA Swimming Foundation Ambassadors, please email Jessica Delos Reyes

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

