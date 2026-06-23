USAA and Geico Named Cheapest Home Insurance Companies

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study by Quote.com, USAA and Geico offer the cheapest homeowners insurance policies, but each of the major national home insurance brands offers policies that are a good fit for people in various stages of life.

USAA is best for military members. On average, it has the least expensive coverage, but it's only available to military members and their eligible family members. Geico is the cheapest provider for the general public.

According to a recent study by Quote.com, USAA and Geico offer the cheapest homeowners insurance policies. Post this

Best Home Insurance Rates

Below are the average monthly premiums from the most affordable providers for $200K in home insurance coverage:

USAA – $70

Geico – $75

Nationwide – $79

State Farm – $80

American Family – $81

Allstate – $85

Erie – $86

Travelers – $86

Progressive – $88

Farmers – $90

Rates are surprisingly comparable across companies, and homeowners may qualify for discounts that make more expensive insurers competitive with these cheaper base premiums.

Finding a Good Home Insurance Fit

As Quote.com points out, there's more to finding a good fit for home insurance than premiums alone. As homeowners go through life's stages, they may find that their ideal provider changes.

Quote.com provides insight into which company may be best for whom:

Allstate – Digital tools

American Family – Add-ons

Erie – Claims handling

Farmers – First-time buyers

Geico – Bundling policies

Nationwide – Luxury homes

Progressive – New homes

State Farm – New roof

Travelers – Eco homes

USAA – Military

These are generalized recommendations, and Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized home insurance expert with Quote.com, explains, "The specific factors that go into individual situations can significantly impact how much a homeowner pays for insurance."

Comparing quotes side by side will provide tailored information to help you decide which company is best.

Home Insurance Rates in the U.S.

Home insurance rates have increased significantly over the past six years due to inflation and higher material and repair costs.

Rates vary significantly across the country, with residents in states at highest risk of natural disasters paying higher premiums than those in lower-risk areas. Some insurers have dropped customers in higher-risk areas, making it essential for homeowners to compare multiple companies to find one that offers consistent coverage where they live.

Read Quote.com's entire report here: 10 Cheapest Home Insurance Companies.

SOURCE Quote.com