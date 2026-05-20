Quote.com Announces Launch of Redesigned Website Experience to Empower Consumers in the Insurance Shopping Journey

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quote.com announced the launch of its new website experience, designed to simplify the insurance shopping journey and provide consumers with educational tools and the ability to connect with the right insurance carriers to quickly and confidently find affordable coverage that fits their needs.

The new Quote.com experience is purpose-built to help consumers obtain the insurance coverage they need via a streamlined layout, intuitive mobile-friendly navigation, and clear pathways to coverage. The new website makes it easier to move from research to action, while its trusted quote comparison tools let users evaluate multiple licensed insurance providers side-by-side, so they can confidently identify the policy that best fits their budget and coverage needs.

Quote.com announced the launch of its new website experience, designed to simplify the insurance shopping journey. Post this

Quote.com's expert-written educational resources break down complex insurance topics into clear, easy-to-understand recommendations to help consumers better understand pricing factors and choose the coverage that fits their needs — whether they're shopping for auto, home, life, renters, pet, or Medicare insurance.

"Our website redesign isn't just about a fresh look—it's about making insurance more accessible to consumers," said Nick Stommes, CEO at Quote.com. "We've reimagined the entire experience to help consumers with powerful educational tools to provide them with greater access to insurance more efficiently and find the right insurance products for their needs at the most affordable rate. Quote.com now makes it easier than ever for consumers to find the right coverage at the right price."

Serving consumers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Quote.com works with top-rated insurance partners across auto, home, life, renters, pet, and Medicare coverage. By combining advanced technology with trusted partnerships, the site gives consumers access to a broad range of licensed insurance providers in one place. In addition to comparison tools, Quote.com offers expert-reviewed content that answers common insurance questions and empowers smarter decision-making.

With its redesigned experience, Quote.com continues its mission to simplify the insurance journey by combining technology, transparency, and trusted guidance. The new platform reflects the company's ongoing commitment to helping consumers navigate complex coverage decisions with clarity and confidence — making it faster and easier to find protection that fits their lives.

About Quote.com

Quote.com is a tech-enabled omnichannel performance marketing organization that delivers high-quality, mission-critical demand at scale to industry-leading partners.

SOURCE Quote.com