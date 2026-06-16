USANA Celebrates 10 Years of Making the World a Better Place During World Service Week

For World Service Week this year, USANA is encouraging Brand Partners to add $10 or whatever they can give to their Subscribe & Save orders. These donations will help USANA reach its 20,000 Families Fed goal, a campaign to reach 20,000 families with quality and sustainable nutrition.

"USANA's World Service Week has made such a tremendous impact around the world and I am so proud of the work we have done so far," said Michelle Benedict, director of global programs with the USANA Foundation. "This milestone is not only a celebration of what we've accomplished together over the past 10 years, but also a reminder of the impact we can continue to make when we serve with purpose. Every volunteer project, donation, and act of kindness helps us move closer to a future where more families have access to the nutrition and resources they need to thrive. I am excited to see where the next 10 years will take us."

Recent World Service Week activities include:

Support for vulnerable children, including donations of food packs, toys, school supplies, meals, and Usanimals for pediatric cancer patients, special-needs students, remote mountain communities, and first-time grade schoolers.

Community enrichment, with Brand Partners visiting senior centers, persons deprived of liberty, and isolated villages—offering companionship, encouragement, and essential goods.

Educational empowerment, such as providing more than 100 school kits across two provinces, supporting kindergarteners on Olango Island in the Philippines, and engaging students in creative activities that inspire hope and confidence.

Long-standing partnerships, including ongoing support for LEUPAPO, which cares for 60–100 young leukemia patients, and community celebrations in local barangays promoting nutrition and sustainable gardening.

To learn more about the USANA Foundation and to find out how you can help serve your community, please visit the USANA Foundation website.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

About the USANA Foundation

Founded in 2012, the USANA Foundation has changed and empowered countless lives. Its mission is to develop a network of communities built on long-lasting, sustainable, and nutritious food. They have provided hundreds of millions of meals in more than 44 countries, all thanks to the generous donations from USANA employees, Brand Partners, and the public. Their programs, including USANA Kids Eat and the USANA Garden Towers, have had a profound and lasting impact, enriching thousands of lives both locally and globally.

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SOURCE USANA