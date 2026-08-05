USANA Chairman, CEO Kevin Guest Shares 5 Ways to Make Happiness Happen at Work and Home This August

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With August recognized as Happiness Happens Month, Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is encouraging people to intentionally notice, create, and share more moments of genuine happiness at work and in their personal lives.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

"Happiness isn't a prize you receive after everything goes perfectly," said Guest, author of All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "It grows through the choices you make, the people you value, and the good you decide to do today. Small moments count, and they add up faster than most people realize."

Happiness Happens Month is celebrated throughout August, with Happiness Happens Day observed Aug. 8 to encourage people to appreciate everyday joy and share it with others. Guest recommends five practical ways to put that idea into action:

Notice What Is Already Good: Begin or end each day by naming three specific things that went well. "Gratitude trains your attention to see progress instead of only problems," Guest said. "At work, that improves perspective and keeps setbacks from taking over the day. At home, it helps you appreciate the people and experiences you might otherwise overlook." Create One Moment of Joy: Schedule a simple activity you genuinely enjoy, such as listening to music, walking outside, calling a friend, cooking with family, or returning to a hobby. "Happiness rarely needs a large budget or a perfect calendar," he said. "A short break that restores your energy can sharpen your thinking at work and make you more present with the people you love." Recognize Someone Specifically: Thank a colleague, family member, friend, or service worker for something specific they did. "General praise is pleasant, but specific appreciation is powerful," Guest said. "It tells people their effort mattered. That builds trust in the workplace and strengthens relationships everywhere else." Help Without Being Asked: Look for one burden you can lighten. Share information, assist a coworker, run an errand, mentor someone, or serve in the community. "Service moves happiness beyond a private feeling and turns it into something useful," he said. "That one act can improve someone else's day and usually improve your own at the same time." Protect Time for the People and Priorities That Matter: Put meaningful relationships and activities on the calendar before less important demands consume the time. "Your schedule reveals what you truly value," Guest said. "When you protect time for important people, you reduce regret, deepen connection, and return to work with greater clarity and purpose."

Guest's own happiness began at home. In All the Right Reasons, he recalls that his parents bought a piano before they bought a car because music mattered deeply to their family. Without a car, his father rode a bicycle to work and carried his wife on the back for trips to the store. The family still owns that piano.

"My parents didn't wait until life became convenient to make room for what brought our family joy," he said. "They chose music, sacrifice, and time together. That lesson has stayed with me through my family life, my career, and every stage I've had the privilege to play. Happiness becomes more durable when it is connected to your values."

Guest calls that lesson the Piano Principle: When you really want something, make it happen. "The same principle applies to happiness," he said. "Don't wait for it to appear. Make a choice, take an action, include another person, and give happiness a place to happen."

The benefits extend well beyond a temporary good mood, Guest added. "A person who regularly practices gratitude, connection, service, and healthy enjoyment becomes more resilient," he said. "At work, that can mean better collaboration, stronger morale, and clearer decisions. In personal life, it can mean deeper relationships, more energy, and a greater sense that your days reflect what matters most."

More lessons about purpose, relationships, resilience, and living in harmony are shared throughout All the Right Reasons, where all proceeds go to feeding hungry children. Each book purchase provides 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

About Kevin Guest

Kevin Guest is Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences, a global health and wellness company based in Salt Lake City. He is also a musician, author, and humanitarian. His book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, shares lessons on leadership, integrity, relationships, and purpose drawn from his life and career.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA (NYSE: USNA) Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. Since its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with customers and distributors around the world. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com.

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