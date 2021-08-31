USD 1.14 bn growth in Stock Images Market in Publishing Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the increased evolution of business models and the surging growth of the e-commerce market are some other factors anticipated to drive the market's growth in the forthcoming years. However, increasing concerns regarding theft and misuse of visual content will limit the market's growth.

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Stock Images Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Application

Editorial



Commercial

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The stock images market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stock images market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Stock Images Market size

Stock Images Market trends

Stock Images Market industry analysis

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock images market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Editorial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by Image source

Macrostock

Microstock

Market segmentation by License model

RM

RF

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

PIXTA Inc.

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

