USD 1.30 bn growth in Data Wrangling Market | Technavio

The data wrangling market covers the following areas:

Data Wrangling Market Sizing

Data Wrangling Market Forecast

Data Wrangling Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The numerous benefits provided by data wrangling solutions will drive the growth of the data wrangling market. Big data analytics software can deliver better and fast decision-making and provide a competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a processed manner, which propels the growth of the market. The demand for such software is continuously rising because of its benefits, such as easy access to vital business metrics and the extraction of useful insight into customer behavior. This helps in increasing revenue and improving efficiency. In addition, companies are adopting data wrangling solutions for real-time forecasting and monitoring of various occasions, which may affect the performance of organizations. Therefore, the ability of data wrangling solutions to mitigate risks by optimizing complex decisions about unplanned events such as cyberattacks and other crises more quickly will further drive the growth of the market.

The lack of awareness of data wrangling tools among SMEs will challenge the data wrangling market during the forecast period. Data wrangling solutions are used to gain meaningful insights from raw data and solve time-sensitive business scenarios by adopting different emerging technologies such as machine learning and big data analytics. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are still using conventional ETL tools due to their easy-to-use nature and low cost. Furthermore, SMEs lack the appropriate functionality for adopting this technology among businesses, which hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of awareness of data wrangling techniques among the SMEs in developing countries such as China and India, which have a high number of organizations, will further hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By sector, the market has been segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, healthcare, and others. The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The BFSI sector has been increasingly using data wranglers that optimize operational processes and inform agents on how to interact with customers online in the best possible way.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Altair Engineering Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Dataiku Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

eXalt Solutions Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ideata Analytics

Impetus Technologies Inc.

Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Medallia Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rapid Insight Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corp.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Retail Applications Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Wrangling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., eXalt Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ideata Analytics, Impetus Technologies Inc., Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medallia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rapid Insight Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., Wipro Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Dell Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Sector



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Sector

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Sector

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Sector



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Sector

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Government and public sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Government and public sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Government and public sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Sector

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Sector ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alteryx Inc.

Exhibit 97: Alteryx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Alteryx Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Alteryx Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 101: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Impetus Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 109: Impetus Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Impetus Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 125: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Teradata Corp.

Exhibit 129: Teradata Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Teradata Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Teradata Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Teradata Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 133: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio