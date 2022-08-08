USD 105.46 Mn growth opportunity in Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia -- Driven by increasing data traffic

Aug 08, 2022, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia by Type and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 105.46 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.97% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The market is concentrated and highly competitive. There are a limited number of vendors that provide dark fiber services in Malaysia. The market is in the nascent stage and will grow rapidly during the forecast period. As there are significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition is expected to intensify along with technological innovations, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. Partnerships and acquisition strategies allow companies to achieve economies of scale and expand to different geographic regions.
Technavio identifies AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd as dominant players in the market. Although the increasing data traffic, increase in data center investments in Malaysia, and the growing preference for colocation data centers will offer immense growth opportunities, the high initial and leasing investments, issues related to optical fiber deployment and accidental breakage, and the risks associated with IRU contracts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample PDF Report Here
The dark fiber market in Malaysia is segmented as below:
- Type
- Multi-mode
- Single-mode
The multi-mode segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing adoption of fiber to the premises (FTTP) and fiber to the cabin (FTTC) is driving the growth of the segment.
- Service
- Long-haul services
- Short-haul services
- Colocation facilities services
By service, the long-haul services segment generated the maximum revenue in 2021. The segment is driven by the advantages of using long-haul services such as higher bandwidth, compact size, and lightweight. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dark fiber market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dark fiber market in Malaysia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dark fiber market in Malaysia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth in Malaysia during the next five years
- Estimation of the dark fiber market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dark fiber market in Malaysia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors in Malaysia
Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia: Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 105.46 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.97
Performing market contribution
Malaysia at 100%
Key consumer countries
Malaysia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Alternative Carriers Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Multi-mode - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Single-mode - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Service
- 6.3 Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Long-haul services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Short-haul services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Colocation facilities services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Service
7 Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 33: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 35: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 36: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AT and T Inc.
- Exhibit 38: AT and T Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 39: AT and T Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 40: AT and T Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 41: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 42: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Fiberail Sdn Bhd
- Exhibit 46: Fiberail Sdn Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Fiberail Sdn Bhd - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Fiberail Sdn Bhd - Key offerings
- 10.6 MSA Resources Sdn Bhd
- Exhibit 49: MSA Resources Sdn Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 50: MSA Resources Sdn Bhd - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: MSA Resources Sdn Bhd - Key offerings
- 10.7 SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd
- Exhibit 55: Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd - Key offerings
- 10.9 Telekom Malaysia Berhad
- Exhibit 58: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Segment focus
- 10.10 TIME dotCom Bhd
- Exhibit 62: TIME dotCom Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 63: TIME dotCom Bhd - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: TIME dotCom Bhd - Key offerings
- 10.11 Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd
- Exhibit 65: Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 68: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 69: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 70: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 72: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
