USD 105.46 Mn growth opportunity in Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia -- Driven by increasing data traffic

Technavio identifies AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd as dominant players in the market. Although the increasing data traffic, increase in data center investments in Malaysia, and the growing preference for colocation data centers will offer immense growth opportunities, the high initial and leasing investments, issues related to optical fiber deployment and accidental breakage, and the risks associated with IRU contracts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample PDF Report Here

The dark fiber market in Malaysia is segmented as below:

Type

Multi-mode



Single-mode

The multi-mode segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing adoption of fiber to the premises (FTTP) and fiber to the cabin (FTTC) is driving the growth of the segment.

Service

Long-haul services



Short-haul services



Colocation facilities services

By service, the long-haul services segment generated the maximum revenue in 2021. The segment is driven by the advantages of using long-haul services such as higher bandwidth, compact size, and lightweight. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dark fiber market in Malaysia report covers the following areas:

Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dark fiber market in Malaysia. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dark fiber market in Malaysia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth in Malaysia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the dark fiber market size in Malaysia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dark fiber market in Malaysia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors in Malaysia

Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 105.46 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.97 Performing market contribution Malaysia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Fiberail Sdn Bhd, MSA Resources Sdn Bhd, SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd., Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, TIME dotCom Bhd, and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Alternative Carriers Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Multi-mode - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Single-mode - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Service

6.3 Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Long-haul services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Short-haul services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Colocation facilities services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 33: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 35: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 36: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 38: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 39: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 40: AT and T Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 41: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 42: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Fiberail Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 46: Fiberail Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 47: Fiberail Sdn Bhd - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Fiberail Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.6 MSA Resources Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 49: MSA Resources Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 50: MSA Resources Sdn Bhd - Product and service



Exhibit 51: MSA Resources Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.7 SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd.

Exhibit 52: SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: SEAX GLOBAL PTE. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 55: Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 56: Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Setia Haruman Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.9 Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Exhibit 58: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 59: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Telekom Malaysia Berhad - Segment focus

10.10 TIME dotCom Bhd

Exhibit 62: TIME dotCom Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 63: TIME dotCom Bhd - Product and service



Exhibit 64: TIME dotCom Bhd - Key offerings

10.11 Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 65: Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 66: Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 68: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 68: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 69: Research Methodology



Exhibit 70: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 72: List of abbreviations

