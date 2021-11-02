USD 12 Bn growth in Histology and Cytology Market | 3DHISTECH Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Becton Dickinson and Co. emerge as key vendors | Technavio

The histology and cytology market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The histology and cytology market covers the following areas:

Histology and Cytology Market Sizing

Histology and Cytology Market Forecast

Histology and Cytology Market Analysis

The report identifies growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in emerging economies as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increased government approvals for new product launches related to histology and cytology will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The histology and cytology market is segmented by application (drug discovery and designing, clinical diagnostics, and research) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By application, the drug discovery and designing segment generated maximum growth in the market in 2020. In terms of geography, the histology and cytology market will witness maximum growth in North America during the forecast period. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share. The US is the key market for histology and cytology market in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the histology and cytology market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Olympus Corp.

PHC Holdings Corp.

Trivitron Healthcare

Histology And Cytology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3DHISTECH Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., and Trivitron Healthcare Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

