USD 18.79 billion Growth in the Cattle Feed Market Size with 42% contribution from APAC - Technavio

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE and Cargill Inc. will emerge as major cattle feed market players

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Cattle Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.55%. Technavio categorizes the global cattle feed market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cattle feed market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Cattle Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Cattle Feed Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Dairy: The cattle feed market share growth in the dairy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dairy products are becoming increasingly popular among customers because of their health benefits. There are various types of dairy products available across the world, and consumers choose different ways to consume them. For example, milk is utilized as the primary ingredient in the dessert-manufacturing process in several countries of the world. Moreover, dairy products are becoming daily necessities for humans all over the world, which is one of the primary factors during the market growth.

Beef

Geography

APAC: 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for cattle feed market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The rising demand for western dairy products such as fermented dairy products such as yogurt and sour milk and product and packaging innovation will facilitate the cattle feed market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The company offers cattle feed such as MoorMans, Range Minerals, and Mintrate.

BASF SE

The company offers cattle feed such as Lutrell, which has essential nutrients.

Cargill Inc.

The company offers cattle feed such as Nutrebeef, Right Now, and Fescue EMT.

De Heus Voeders BV

The company manufactures prepared animal feed and feed ingredients for animals and fowls. The company offers cattle feed such as dairy cow feed, beef cattle feed, and calve feed.

ForFarmers NV

The company offers cattle feed such as Game feed, beef feed, and poultry feed.

Cattle Feed Market Dynamics

Increased Focus on Animal Health to Prevent Disease Outbreaks will Drive Market Growth

The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is one of the key drivers supporting the cattle feed market growth. Diseases can have a negative impact on the trade of livestock goods such as dairy, meat, and by-products. In view of this, the illness-affected areas are prohibited from exporting these products until the disease gets entirely cleared and managed. Hence, the increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks will drive the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.

Monitoring mycotoxin contamination in cattle feed will Limit Market Growth

Natural and intentional pollutants in cattle feed include mycotoxins and antibiotics. Typically, most mycotoxins compounds are persistent and cannot be cleared by standard feed and food manufacturing methods, they might reduce animal productivity or cause cancer in animals. Furthermore, they can accumulate in meat, milk, or eggs, which have the ability to reach and harm the health of end consumers. Such issues may limit the growth of the global cattle feed market during the forecast period.

Cattle Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, De Heus Voeders BV, Farmers Grain Co., ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., GRAND MASTER, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, J.R. Simplot Co., Kemin Industries Inc., Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Provita Eurotech Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

