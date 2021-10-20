USD 2.17 Bn growth in Invisible Orthodontics Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Increase in Target Population Requiring Invisible Orthodontics | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in target population requiring invisible orthodontics and the growing shift from product-driven to patient-driven orthodontic treatment are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of invisible orthodontics will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The invisible orthodontics market report is segmented by Product (Clear aligners, Ceramic braces, and Lingual braces) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for invisible orthodontics in North America.

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.

Download a Free Sample Report Now

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Align Technology Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Henry Schein Inc.

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here .

Related Reports:

Global Dental Lasers Market - Global dental lasers market is segmented by product (soft tissue dental lasers and all tissue dental lasers), end-user (hospitals and dental clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Dental Implants Market - Global dental implants market is segmented by end-user (dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others), price (premium dental implants and non-premium dental implants), material (titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Invisible Orthodontics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Sino Ortho Ltd., SmileDirectClub Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and TP Orthodontics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio