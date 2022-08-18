USD 2.38 Bn growth in Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model - Technavio

Aug 18, 2022, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 2.38 billion according to Technavio. Factors such as increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices, emerging technological advances, and applications of 3D printing in medical devices, will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The global 3D printing medical devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.
- Application
- Orthopedic And Spinal
- Dental
- Hearing Aids
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The orthopedic and spinal segment will significantly increase its market share in 3D printed medical equipment. Many orthopedic implants created with 3D printing are comprised of titanium. Greater porosity in the implants is possible thanks to technology than is possible with traditional manufacturing methods.
Additionally, spinal implant designers can improve the functionality of their creations through 3D printing. With the use of this technique, they may create fusion interbody devices using materials that are known to be osteoconductive and biocompatible. Buy Sample Report.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the major vendors of the global 3D printing medical devices market in the health care industry include:
- 3D Systems Corp.
- Autodesk Inc.
- EnvisionTEC GmBH
- Formlabs Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Materialize NV
- Renishaw Plc
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- The ExOne Company
North America will account for 38% of the market's growth over the projection period. North America's largest market for 3D-printed medical products is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projected period, the growth of the worldwide 3D printing medical devices market in North America would be aided by the rising demand for personalized or customized medical equipment. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist global 3D printing medical devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the global 3D printing medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global 3D printing medical devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global 3d printing medical devices market vendors
Surgical Site Infection Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The surgical site infection control market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The home blood pressure monitoring devices market share is expected to increase by USD 565.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%.
|
3D Printing Medical Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.38 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3D Systems Corp., Autodesk Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Orthopedic and spinal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Orthopedic and spinal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Orthopedic and spinal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Dental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Dental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Dental - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Hearing aids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom link: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/3d-printing-medical-devicesmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article