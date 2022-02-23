USD 30.10 Bn growth expected in IT Monitoring Tools Market | Huge opportunities in ITOA segment | Technavio

IT Monitoring Tools Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The market is driven by improving the efficiency of IT operations. With the help of IT monitoring, businesses are now capable of tracking the real-time performance of critical IT infrastructures such as downtime, bandwidth use, performance metrics, hardware outages, and other parameters. This helps businesses maintain their online presence and improve overall operational efficiency. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of IT monitoring tools among prospective end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing use of big data for IT monitoring and analytics will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

IT Monitoring Tools Market: Segmentation Analysis

The IT monitoring tools market is analyzed by product and geography and geography landscape. By product, the market is generating high revenue in the ITOA segment. Growing complexity in business operations is driving organizations to embrace automation by investing in ITOA tools. In addition, the increasing integration of machine learning and natural language algorithms into ITOA tools is further driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, in terms of geography, North America will emerge as the largest market for IT monitoring tools during the forecast period. The emergence of the US as the major hub for data center hosting and large-scale server installations is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rising demand for cloud-based services, increasing investments in the telecom industry, intensified adoption of IoT devices, and the launch of new software and hardware platforms are contributing to the growth of the IT monitoring tools market in North America.

Companies Mentioned

The global IT monitoring tools market is fragmented due to the presence of many domestic and international vendors offering a wide range of products and services. The growing complexity of technology platforms and data and infrastructure is driving vendors to focus on developing automated and AI-driven product solutions that track, monitor, analyze, and apply diagnostic solutions automatically. These are some of the players currently dominating the global IT monitoring tools market.

BMC Software Inc.: The company offers TrueSight. It is an AIOps platform, powered by machine learning and analytics. It elevates IT operations to improve the quality and performance of digital services that run in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company offers network monitoring software for traditional, SDN, and cloud networks. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.: The company offers HPE Adaptive Management Services. These are tools to remotely monitor and operate IT infrastructure and applications, detect and help resolve issues, and provide advice on ways to continuously improve operations.

IT Monitoring Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., New Relic Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

