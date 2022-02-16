USD 4.20 bn growth in Insurtech Market in UK | Technavio

Feb 16, 2022, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurtech market in UK is expected to grow by USD 4.20 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 43.74%. Moreover, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 will be 38.73%.
The insurtech market in UK report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The insurtech market in UK covers the following areas:
Insurtech Market In UK Sizing
Insurtech Market In UK Forecast
Insurtech Market In UK Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
One of the key drivers supporting the insurtech market growth in the UK is the need to improve business efficiency. The number of disruptive startups is growing significantly, and these startups are pursuing new opportunities. As customers are becoming more digitized, the demand for better and easier access to insurance technology services has increased. Startups focus on innovative technologies that leverage low costs. They use mobile application platforms and cloud computing solutions. The use of insurtech, which includes risk-averting models and predictive mechanisms, helps businesses with a substantial amount of data to enhance their productivity. Thus, insurtech has become a strategic priority for several insurance organizations, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.
The insurtech market growth in the UK is hindered by factors such as data privacy and security concerns. Location-based services also come under privacy concerns, as these services require real-time geo-based information. The data collected using smartphone devices are processed and stored by vendors and can be misused. Smartphones are used in monetary transactions in real-time. However, data theft from these devices can lead to financial losses for customers. Hence, customers are reluctant to reveal their bank account details for online transactions because of security concerns. The possibility of unauthorized access to these data discourages users from adopting different insurtech platforms and can lead to falling off the market growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Charles Taylor Ltd. - The company offers insurtech that helps global insurance businesses drive change through the delivery of technology-enabled solutions.
- Cuvva Ltd. - The company offers flexible niche car insurance insurtech.
- DeadHappy Ltd. - The company offers innovative insurtech that provides life insurance, near-death insurance, and deathwishes for anyone aged 18-60 years old.
- Digital Fineprint Ltd. - The company offers a data-sourcing platform that provides insurers with the granular insights on SMEs.
- ExtraCover Ltd. - The company offers insurtech that combines advanced technology with multiple data sources to offer insurance products that save businesses time and money.
|
Insurtech Market In UK Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 43.74%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
38.73
|
Regional analysis
|
UK
|
Performing market contribution
|
UK at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Charles Taylor Ltd., Cuvva Ltd., DeadHappy Ltd., Digital Fineprint Ltd., ExtraCover Ltd., F2X Group Ltd., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Sprout.ai Ltd., Uinsure Ltd., and Wrisk Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Market Segmentation by Value chain positioning
- Market segments
- Comparison by Value chain positioning
- Marketing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- IT support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Policy administration and management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Claim management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Value chain positioning
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Charles Taylor Ltd.
- Cuvva Ltd.
- DeadHappy Ltd.
- Digital Fineprint Ltd.
- ExtraCover Ltd.
- F2X Group Ltd.
- Quantemplate Technologies Inc.
- Sprout.ai Ltd.
- Uinsure Ltd.
- Wrisk Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
