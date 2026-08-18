usecure launches uHealth, the defining product for Human Risk Intelligence

The new product links awareness, credential, identity and access data around each employee to expose the combinations of weaknesses attackers exploit

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- usecure today launched uHealth, the new Human Risk Intelligence (HRI) layer for MSPs and internal IT teams.

The launch establishes what usecure calls Human Risk Intelligence (HRI), the next step beyond Human Risk Management (HRM).

AI makes attacks more convincing and scalable, while hybrid work and identity sprawl increase the accounts and access teams must protect. The resulting signals remain scattered across disconnected tools, obscuring how weaknesses interact, what to prioritize and whether behavior is changing.

uHealth closes that gap. It connects the signals around each person, from how valuable a target they are and how they respond to training and phishing simulations to the state of their credentials and the access they hold, and scores them as one picture of risk.

Its defining capability is surfacing 'Toxic Combinations': an employee with broad access, an exposed password and a record of failed simulations carries a different order of risk than any single alert suggests. uHealth finds that combination and turns it into a ranked action.

For internal IT teams, that means one list of priorities instead of siloed metrics, and an answer for leadership that activity reports cannot give: whether risk is falling.

For MSPs, it means knowing which tenants need attention and what engineers should tackle first, plus a stronger commercial story built on proof over promises, with measurable risk reduction in every client review and a clear path to deeper security services.

"Security teams are drowning in dashboards that count activity and say nothing about risk," said Charles Preston, CEO and founder of usecure. "Attackers do not see a training score or a password audit in isolation. They see one person with a valuable mix of weaknesses. uHealth lets defenders see that person first, fix what matters and prove the risk went down."

uHealth is available today at https://usecure.io/uhealth.

About usecure

usecure is the first Human Risk Intelligence (HRI) layer behind the world's safest workforces. Built for MSPs and internal IT teams, the platform combines security awareness training, phishing simulation, policy management, exposed credential monitoring and connected intelligence. Recognition includes Computing's 2026 Security Vendor of the Year.

SOURCE usecure LTD