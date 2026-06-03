Used Construction Equipment Rentals Remain Strong as Sales Cool

"Rental utilization remains strong," says RentalYard Sales Manager Matt Sterup, "but rising prices, especially fuel costs, are limiting customer's ability to buy construction equipment. In lift equipment categories, it's also becoming more difficult to find quality used equipment."

Used heavy-duty trucks also experienced inventory level decreases in May, continuing a months-long downward trend. "Rising fuel costs have reduced some of the momentum gained in the truck market, but sentiment is still positive," says Truck Paper Manager Scott Lubischer. "Freight rates are increasing and inventory is leaving the market at a pace similar to that of 2022 without being replaced. Newer trucks are starting to move, and buyers will be watching closely for lower-mileage trucks. Despite rising prices, dealers anticipate they won't rise to 2022 levels."

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets and model-year equipment actively in use. EVI spread measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values.

Market Report Details

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, semi-trailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market posted a marginal decrease of 0.16% month over month and fell 11.55% year over year in May and are trending down. Used crawler excavators had the largest M/M inventory change, down 1.41%, while used wheel loaders posted the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 13.32% decrease.

Asking values posted dipped 0.89% M/M and 3.02% Y/Y and are trending down. Used crawler excavators had the largest M/M asking value change, down 1.75%, while used wheel loaders had the largest Y/Y asking value change, down 4.14%.

Auction values decreased 1.53% M/M and 1.87% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used wheel loaders had the largest M/M auction value change, down 2.41%, while used crawler excavators posted the largest Y/Y auction value change with a 3.44% decrease.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels of used medium-duty construction equipment posted a slight increase of 0.39% M/M but fell 15.65% Y/Y in May and have been trending down for seven consecutive months. Used wheeled skid steers had the largest M/M inventory change, up 2.93%, while used loader backhoes posted the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 26.5% decrease.

Asking values decreased 0.86% M/M and 0.63% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used track skid steers had the largest asking value changes, down 1.17% M/M and 1.64% Y/Y.

Auction values posted marginal decreases of 0.86% M/M and 0.14% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used track skid steers had the largest M/M auction value change, down 1.4%, while used wheeled skid steers posted the largest Y/Y auction value change with a 3.05% increase.

U.S. Used Aerial Lifts

Inventory levels in this market decreased 2.92% M/M and 2.99% Y/Y in May and are trending down. Used slab scissor lifts had the largest M/M inventory change, down 3.78%, while used articulating boom lifts posted the largest Y/Y inventory change with an 11.67% increase.

Asking values decreased 1.26% M/M and 1.21% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used telescopic boom lifts had the largest asking value changes, down 3.61% M/M and 4.08% Y/Y.

Auction values decreased 1.73% M/M and 3.98% Y/Y and are trending down. Used telescopic boom lifts had the largest auction value changes, down 4.42% M/M and 5.67% Y/Y.

U.S. Used Forklifts

Inventory levels in this market jumped 5.63% M/M and 17.28% Y/Y in May and are trending up. Used cushion-tire forklifts had the largest inventory changes, up 6.57% M/M and 25.75% Y/Y.

Asking values posted a marginal increase of 0.06% M/M but decreased 3.23% Y/Y and are trending down. Used cushion-tire forklifts had the largest asking value changes, up 0.77% M/M and down 7.56% Y/Y.

Auction values decreased 1.06% M/M and 3.49% Y/Y and are trending down. Used cushion-tire forklifts had the largest auction value changes, down 1.97% M/M and 8.57% Y/Y.

U.S. Used Telehandlers

Inventory levels of U.S. used telehandlers increased 3.02% M/M and 5.3% Y/Y in May and are trending sideways.

Asking values increased 2.01% M/M but slipped 1.78% Y/Y and are trending sideways.

Auction values increased 1.05% M/M but decreased 1.58% Y/Y and are trending up.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels in this market fell 1.5% M/M and 23.14% Y/Y in May and have been trending down for six months. Used sleeper trucks had the largest M/M inventory change, down 3.3%, while used day cab trucks posted the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 25.31% decrease.

Asking values increased 1.63% M/M but decreased 1.29% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used sleeper trucks led in M/M asking value changes with a 2.94% increase, while used day cab trucks had the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 4.09% decrease.

Auction values increased 3.07% M/M and 2.34% Y/Y and are trending up. Used sleeper trucks took the lead in auction value changes, growing 4.62% M/M and 3.91% Y/Y.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

Inventory levels of used semi-trailers posted a modest increase of 0.28% M/M but fell 26.9% Y/Y in May, continuing a 10-month-long downward trend. Used dry van trailers had the largest M/M inventory change, up 2.51%, while used reefer trailers posted the largest Y/Y inventory change with a 31.49% decrease.

Asking values posted a marginal decrease of 0.28% M/M but rose 2.61% Y/Y and are trending up. Used reefer trailers had the largest asking value changes, down 1.17% M/M and up 7.23% Y/Y.

Auction values inched downward by 0.6% M/M but jumped 6.35% Y/Y and are trending up. Used dry van trailers had the largest M/M auction value change, down 3.68%, while used reefer trailers posted the largest Y/Y auction value change with a 19.53% increase.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels of used medium-duty trucks decreased 0.93% M/M and 37.52% Y/Y in May. Inventory levels in this market have been trending down for nine consecutive months.

Asking values dropped 1.81% M/M and 6.05% Y/Y and are trending down.

Auction values were down 2.39% M/M and 3.76% Y/Y and are trending down.

U.S. Used Tractors 100 Horsepower and Greater

Inventory levels in the used high-horsepower tractor market decreased 0.81% M/M and 16.23% Y/Y in May and have been trending down for 12 months. Used 100-to-174-HP tractors had the largest inventory changes, down 1.38% M/M and 21.99% Y/Y.

Asking values posted modest decreases of 0.51% M/M and 1.75% Y/Y and are trending down. Used 175-to-299-HP tractors had the largest M/M asking value change, down 1.36%, while used tractors 300 HP and greater posted the largest Y/Y asking value change with a 1.85% decrease.

Auction values were down 0.9% M/M but increased 2.36% Y/Y and are trending sideways. Used 175-to-299-HP tractors posted the largest auction value changes, down 1.38% M/M and up 3.21% Y/Y.

The EVI spread, which measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values, increased from 31% in April to 32% in May. This is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Combines

Used combine inventory levels posted a modest increase of 0.6% M/M but fell 10.09% Y/Y in May and are trending down.

Asking values decreased 2.61% M/M and 1.22% Y/Y and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased 1.52% M/M, increased 0.76% Y/Y, and are trending sideways.

The EVI spread was 38%, down from 40% in April and lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Sprayers

Inventory levels of used sprayers inched lower by 0.8% M/M in May, fell 19.18% Y/Y, and continued a 6-month-long downward trend.

Asking values decreased 2.84% M/M and 2.59% Y/Y and are trending down.

Auction values dropped 5.94% M/M and decreased 2.9% Y/Y and are trending down.

The EVI spread jumped four percentage points in May, to 40%, which is still lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Planters

Used planter inventory levels dropped 5.33% M/M and fell 26.36% Y/Y in May and are trending down, continuing a 7-month-long pattern.

Asking values posted a marginal decrease of 0.15% M/M but increased 2.57% Y/Y and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased 3.26% M/M but jumped 5.01% Y/Y and are trending sideways.

The EVI spread increased from 49% in April to 53% in May, still lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Compact and Utility Tractors

Inventory levels in this market fell 2.91% M/M and 28.25% Y/Y in May and have been trending down for seven months. Used tractors with less than 40 HP had the largest inventory changes, down 5.87% M/M and 33.26% Y/Y.

Asking values remained almost flat with a 0.02% M/M increase and rose 1.63% Y/Y. Asking values have been trending up for five consecutive months. Used 40-to-99-HP tractors had the largest asking value changes, up 0.04% M/M and 1.76% Y/Y.

Auction values posted a marginal decrease of 0.16% M/M but increased 2.76% Y/Y and are trending up. Used tractors with less than 40 HP had the largest auction value changes, posting gains of 0.61% M/M and 2.81% Y/Y.

U.S. Used Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters

Inventory levels in this market decreased 0.87% M/M and 4.47% Y/Y and are trending sideways.

Asking values increased 2.03% M/M and 0.61% Y/Y and are trending up.

Auction values increased 3.8% M/M and 5.6% Y/Y and are trending up, continuing a pattern of monthly increases over the past several months.

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About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global platforms, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by Value Insight Portal (VIP+), Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

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