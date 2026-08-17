USIA Security Named on the Annual Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USIA Security has earned a ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most recognized assessment of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This achievement follows a period of significant expansion for the company, which has met rigorous growth percentages and revenue requirements to secure its position among the nation's top independent businesses.

Detailed information regarding USIA Security's specialized services is available at usaprivatesecurity.com.

USIA Security is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Post this

The recognition marks a critical transition for the Chicago-metro-based organization as it scales its operations across the United States. By maintaining a focus on elite security solutions and professional integrity, the company has transformed from a regional provider into a trusted partner for clients nationwide. Inc. Magazine noted that companies on this list leveraged core strengths to drive outcomes despite broader economic challenges, a sentiment that aligns with USIA's strategy of adapting real-world expertise to modern security needs. This ranking is based on a three-year revenue growth percentage, demonstrating consistent performance in a competitive sector.

"This ranking serves as a meaningful milestone and a foundation for future investment and new partnerships," states Chris Sherwin, President and Founder of USIA. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to strengthening its service offerings without compromising the personalized attention and high standards that clients have come to expect. This honor reflects the organization's ability to navigate challenges while expanding its workforce and service capabilities.

Strategic Growth Pillars:

Market Expansion: Transitioning beyond the Chicago metro area to serve a broader national footprint and new markets.

Transitioning beyond the Chicago metro area to serve a broader national footprint and new markets. Service Excellence: Leveraging a foundation of quality and professionalism to maintain client trust during rapid scaling.

Leveraging a foundation of quality and professionalism to maintain client trust during rapid scaling. Innovative Adaptation: Developing security solutions that address the specific, increasing needs of modern enterprise environments.

As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on integrating new technologies with established security protocols to protect diverse assets across the country.

About USIA Security:

USIA Security is a trusted security and investigations company with over 20 years in business. USIA provides nationwide comprehensive security solutions to its clients across a wide range of industries. With headquarters in the Chicago-metro area, USIA combines experienced, highly-trained professionals with a commitment to integrity, accountability, and client-focused service.

SOURCE USIA Security