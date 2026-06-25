USOP Appoints Dean Brown Regional Director of ASC Operations

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners (USOP), a physician-led orthopedic management services organization supporting 10 premier practices across the Southeast, has appointed Dean Brown, MBA, CASC, CMPE, as Regional Director of ASC Operations.

In this role, Brown will lead ASC operations initiatives across the USOP platform, supporting performance improvement at existing surgery centers and helping guide new ASC development. His initial focus includes supporting Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center as it prepares to open its new ambulatory surgery center in Alexandria, Louisiana, this fall.

Building ASC Infrastructure for USOP's Next Stage

USOP's current ASC footprint includes award-winning facilities at Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in the Jackson market, and at Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Mid State's new ASC is scheduled to open this fall, with additional ASC openings planned for Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons, SportsMED Orthopedic Surgery & Spine Center, and Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in 2027 and 2028.

"ASC operations are one of the places where USOP has to be very strong," said Allen Anderson, USOP's Co-CEO focused on operations and finance. "My focus is making sure we have the operational discipline, financial clarity, and infrastructure our physicians need to grow the right way. Dean has run ASCs, built ASCs, improved ASCs, and worked shoulder-to-shoulder with physician partners inside them. That kind of experience is exactly what we need as our ASC platform continues to mature."

Experienced ASC Leadership

Brown joins USOP with more than two decades of ASC leadership experience, including extensive work in orthopedic surgery center operations, development, compliance, quality, vendor selection, and physician alignment. He previously served as CEO of Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic in Mobile, Alabama, and later held ASC leadership and business development roles, including with HST Pathways, a leading ASC technology platform.

His experience includes building and launching surgery centers, working directly with physician shareholders, improving OR utilization, expanding surgeon participation, and strengthening financial performance in orthopedic ASC environments.

"The most successful ambulatory surgery centers are built on alignment," Brown said. "When physicians, clinical teams, and operations work toward the same goal, patients receive exceptional care and centers achieve remarkable results. My role is to help create that alignment and support each facility as it grows."

Supporting Mid State's New ASC

At Mid State, Brown is already working with local leadership as the practice prepares to open its new ASC in Alexandria. The center is expected to expand access to high-quality outpatient orthopedic surgery for patients across Central Louisiana.

"Opening a new ASC is a major undertaking, and having Dean involved gives our team an experienced operator who understands both the strategic and day-to-day details," said Scott Coleman, CEO of Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center. "He has been through this process before, he understands orthopedic surgeons, and he knows how to build ASC operations around patient care, efficiency, and financial discipline. That is exactly the kind of support we need as we prepare for our opening this fall."

USOP has continued to place a strong emphasis on ASC growth and optimization as more orthopedic procedures shift safely and efficiently into outpatient settings. Across USOP practices, the platform supports ASC development, operational best practices, physician alignment, and technology-enabled performance improvement.

"This is a clear win for USOP and for our physician partners," Anderson said. "As USOP reaches this next stage of growth, a role like this becomes increasingly important. Our physicians expect us to bring real operational strength to the table, especially in areas as important as ASCs. Adding Dean shows where USOP is headed — stronger infrastructure, better support for our practices, and a platform built to help physicians grow."

About USOP

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is a physician-led orthopedic management services organization supporting a network of 10 premier orthopedic practices across the Southeast. By focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence, and physician alignment, USOP empowers practices and physicians to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit us-orthopartners.com.

SOURCE U.S. Orthopaedic Partners