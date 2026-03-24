USOP ASCs Again Recognized Among Nation's Best by U.S. News & World Report

JACKSON, Miss., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) affiliated with U.S. Orthopaedic Partners (USOP) have once again been named among the "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Orthopedics & Spine" by U.S. News & World Report, reinforcing USOP's position as a national leader not only in orthopedic care, but in the development and performance of high-quality ASCs.

Bienville Surgery Center in Vancleave and North Mississippi Surgery Center in Tupelo—where Mississippi Sports Medicine – Tupelo surgeons perform procedures—earned repeat recognition in this year's rankings. Bienville remains the only ASC on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to receive the honor, while North Mississippi Surgery Center is one of only two recognized for orthopedics across North Mississippi.

This year's rankings evaluated 4,421 ASCs, with 911 centers nationwide earning "High Performing" designation—placing these facilities among a select group recognized for superior outcomes.

Leading in ASC-Based Orthopedic Care

USOP is the nation's leading orthopedic MSO for partnering with practices to acquire, build, and optimize ASCs. Across its platform, these centers are transforming how orthopedic care is delivered—combining advanced technology, specialized teams, and proven operational models to consistently deliver better outcomes at a lower cost.

"Our ASCs are setting the standard for where orthopedic care is headed," said Steve Holtzclaw, MD, MBA, CEO of USOP. "The shift to outpatient surgery is accelerating nationwide because it delivers better outcomes at a lower cost. That's a win for patients, physicians, and payors.

"USOP will continue to lead in this space—supporting our practices by building, developing, and optimizing ASCs across our 10-practice platform. We have additional ASC developments to share in the coming months."

Proven Performance Across the Platform

USOP-affiliated ASCs were recognized for strong performance across key quality metrics, including procedural volume, length of stay, complication rates, and unplanned ER visits or hospital admissions—benchmarks that directly reflect both safety and efficiency.

"Our team has been focused on doing this the right way for a long time," said Jonathan Brown, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists and USOP Board member. "We're delivering high-quality care in a setting that's more efficient and more convenient for patients—and consistently delivering results to back it up."

That combination of quality, efficiency, and cost savings continues to accelerate the shift toward outpatient orthopedic surgery—an area where USOP and its partner practices are setting the pace.

Continued Investment in ASC Growth

USOP's commitment to ASC development continues to expand across its platform, with several projects advancing across key markets throughout the Southeast:

Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine (Alexandria, LA): Project remains on schedule for a September 2026 opening.

Project remains on schedule for a September 2026 opening. Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons (Montgomery, AL): Project is actively advancing, with anticipated groundbreaking in 2026 and a targeted opening in 2028.

Project is actively advancing, with anticipated groundbreaking in 2026 and a targeted opening in 2028. SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery & Spine Center (Huntsville, AL): All CON requirements have been satisfied, with groundbreaking expected in 2026 and a 2027 opening planned.

All CON requirements have been satisfied, with groundbreaking expected in 2026 and a 2027 opening planned. Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center (Birmingham, AL): Targeting a 2028 ASC opening, with construction ongoing on the broader campus, which will include a flagship clinic and office space, progressing on schedule.

These investments reflect USOP's long-term strategy to expand access to high-quality, lower-cost surgical care while continuing to strengthen its leadership in ASC-based orthopedic care.

About USOP

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is the nation's leading orthopedic management services organization, supporting a network of 10 premier orthopedic practices across the Southeast. By focusing on ASC development, strategic growth, operational excellence, and physician alignment, USOP empowers practices and physicians to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit us-orthopartners.com.

SOURCE U.S. Orthopaedic Partners