UST Expands Its Global Enterprise Platform Portfolio with Halo Partnership

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo, a global provider of enterprise service management (ESM) software, today announced a global partnership with UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company. The agreement will see UST offer Halo's platform to its worldwide client base, broadening access to modern service management capabilities across industries and geographies.

The partnership brings together Halo's powerful, enterprise-ready ESM platform with UST's deep expertise in technology consulting, implementation, and managed services. For organisations navigating complex digital transformation programmes, the combination offers a compelling route to faster deployment, greater operational efficiency, and measurable returns on service management investment.

With more than 30,000 employees spanning 30+ countries, UST delivers end-to-end digital services, from strategy and design through engineering, platform integration, and ongoing operations. Its global delivery model and multi-industry experience mean UST is well positioned to help organisations adopt and scale Halo's platform within existing technology ecosystems, reducing time-to-value and implementation risk.

"This partnership is an important step for Halo," said Adam Godfrey, EVP Field Operations, Halo. "Working with UST allows us to bring our platform to more organisations globally and support customers with a strong combination of technology and delivery expertise. Together, we want to give customers greater choice and help them realise value more quickly from their service management investments."

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said the collaboration underscores UST's commitment to value creation. "This partnership aligns with UST's purpose of Transforming Lives by providing scalable solutions that drive long–term value," he noted. "We are proud to work with Halo, a values–driven business whose world–class platform is trusted by leading enterprises. Together, we will offer our long–standing customers and future partners more options and greater ROI."

Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST, emphasised the benefits for customers. "Partnering with Halo enhances our ability to deliver a broader range of solutions, enabling faster innovation and improved returns for our clients," Attal said. "By combining UST's global expertise with Halo's enterprise-ready platform, we will provide organisations with the flexibility and value they need to thrive in a rapidly changing market."

Halo's platform supports a wide range of service management use cases, including IT service management (ITSM), HR, facilities, legal, and customer service operations, with more than 250 native integrations enabling seamless connection with the tools organisations already use. UST will complement this with the advisory, implementation, change management, and transformation services required to roll out, embed, and scale the solution effectively across enterprise environments.

About Halo

Halo is a privately owned, founder-led SaaS company focused on enterprise service management. The company works with organisations looking to improve service delivery through a modern platform and a partnership-led approach.

usehalo.com

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

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SOURCE UST