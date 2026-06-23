UST Launches New AI Cloud Center of Excellence on AWS to Accelerate Telecom Industry Transformation

AI-driven delivery engine combines UST's deep industry expertise with AWS's leading cloud and AI capabilities.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, today announced the launch of its AI Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moving beyond traditional advisory and implementation services, the CCoE is an AI-driven delivery engine designed to help communications service providers (CSPs) efficiently accelerate transformation and operational excellence. The telecom industry is the first of many promising use cases for UST's new delivery engine.

UST is utilizing AWS Generative AI services Kiro, AWS Bedrock, and Amazon SageMaker as the preferred method for customer delivery, alongside its use of AWS Transform for accelerated modernization. Combining UST's deep telecom expertise with the extensive cloud and AI capabilities of AWS, the CCoE will streamline efforts to develop and deploy a suite of industry-specific solutions that address the most pressing challenges across network operations, BSS/OSS modernization, revenue assurance, migration, and customer experience.

UST is a Premier Tier Services Partner of AWS which is the highest designation within the AWS Partner Network, the standard has been achieved through deep technical expertise, proven record of success, and a commitment to delivering innovation. Leveraging the strengths of AWS Cloud, the UST AI CCoE will meet the emerging needs of telecom operators working to modernize legacy environments, improve network resilience, reduce operational complexity, and deliver differentiated customer experiences. This collaboration will provide an innovation model to help transform telecom expertise into scalable AI solutions that achieve measurable business outcomes.

UST will officially introduce its AI CCoE at TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026, which takes place from June 23–25 in Copenhagen, Denmark. UST will also present UST IntelliResQ, the first of four telecom-focused solutions developed through the CCoE. The solution is designed to help communications service providers accelerate incident resolution through both autonomous and semi-autonomous AI operations. UST IntelliResQ uses AI agents developed on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore for incident management and remediation tasks, helping operators significantly reduce mean time to resolution during major outage events while also lowering operational costs and improving overall customer satisfaction.

Built using the CCoE's AI-driven development methodology, UST IntelliResQ is a testament to how telecom domain expertise, cloud governance, security standards, compliance requirements, and operational best practices can be codified and scaled through agentic AI. The innovative solution incorporates six AI agents, seven AWS services, and three industry compliance frameworks to create a repeatable approach for delivering intelligent, AI-oriented telecom operations at scale.

"Telecommunications providers are looking for more than simply the latest AI technology, they need practical solutions that can help modernize operations, boost efficiency, and improve customer experiences. This AI Cloud Center of Excellence on AWS for CSPs represents the evolution of our offerings from a traditional services model to intelligent, AI-driven delivery engines. By combining telecom expertise with cloud-scale AI innovation, we are helping operators move from experimentation to outcomes and creating a foundation for more autonomous and resilient operations," said Aravind Nandanan, General Manager, Telecommunications, UST.

"UST's new AI Cloud Center of Excellence on AWS reflects our shared commitment to helping telecommunications providers move from AI experimentation to real operational outcomes. By combining deep telecom expertise with cloud-scale AI capabilities, UST is building a repeatable model for delivering intelligent, autonomous solutions at scale—whether that's network operations, BSS/OSS modernization, or customer experience. This is the kind of practical, outcome-focused collaboration that helps telcos accelerate innovation and build more resilient operations," said Amir Rao, Global Director for Telco Solutions, Amazon Web Services.

UST is currently training its associates across sales, management, and technical teams on AWS AI courses to gear up for the CCoE. One hundred UST associates were trained before DTW, and the number will rise to three hundred by the end of 2026.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive business outcomes. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

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SOURCE UST