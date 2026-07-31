Utah Court Dismisses Wrongful Lien Lawsuit Against Covenant Clearinghouse

Court Rejects Wrongful Lien Claims and Reinforces That Recording a Termination Does Not Automatically Make It Legally Effective

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC announced today that the Fourth District Court for Utah County dismissed with prejudice all claims brought against the company under Utah's Wrongful Lien Act.

The lawsuit challenged Covenant Clearinghouse's recording of a Notice of Transfer Fee Covenant and related Notices of Rescission and Invalidity concerning property subject to a recorded Declaration of Covenants. After considering the parties' arguments, the Court ruled that the plaintiff failed to establish that Covenant Clearinghouse lacked a plausible good-faith basis for recording those instruments. Instead, the Court concluded that the recordings were supported by a plausible good-faith belief that they were authorized by statute or agreement, defeating the Wrongful Lien Act claims.

The ruling underscores an important principle of real-property law: the mere recording of a termination document does not establish that the termination is legally effective. Questions regarding the validity and legal effect of a purported termination must be decided under the governing documents and applicable law—not assumed simply because a termination was recorded.

The Court further explained that the Wrongful Lien Act provides a narrow, expedited procedure for determining whether a recorded instrument constitutes a wrongful lien. It is not the proper forum for deciding broader disputes regarding the enforceability of recorded declarations, the interpretation of termination provisions, or the ultimate validity of recorded instruments. Those issues, if contested, must be resolved through the appropriate legal proceedings.

"This decision reinforces an important point for developers, lenders, title companies, and property owners alike," said Matthew T. Kennedy, General Counsel of Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC. "A document labeled as a 'termination' is not self-executing. Recording a termination does not answer the legal question of whether the declaration was actually terminated. That question depends on whether the governing documents and applicable law were followed. The Court correctly refused to allow the Wrongful Lien Act to be used as a shortcut for deciding those complex property-rights issues."

The decision represents a significant victory for Covenant Clearinghouse and reaffirms that parties cannot use the Wrongful Lien Act to bypass the legal process for resolving substantive disputes over recorded property rights and covenants.

Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC remains committed to protecting legitimate real-property interests, administering recorded covenants in accordance with governing documents and applicable law, and promoting certainty in real estate transactions.

About Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC

For more than a decade, Austin, Texas-based Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC has administered assessment rights—also known as capital recovery fees or transfer fees—created in connection with hundreds of billions of dollars in planned and existing commercial and residential real estate developments. These assessments help equitably allocate development costs, reduce the burden of homeownership, and provide long-term sustainable funding for nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.covenantclearinghouse.com.

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SOURCE Covenant Clearinghouse LLC