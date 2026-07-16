Covenant Clearinghouse Prevails in Dallas County Fee Dispute

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC announced today that a Dallas County Justice of the Peace has dismissed a case challenging a fee established under a Declaration of Covenant that the company administers on behalf of its beneficiaries. The dismissal is the latest in a series of recent favorable rulings for the company.

The homeowner who brought the case appeared to be unaware of the nature of the fee or that the Declaration encumbered her property. "Consumers rely on their advisors when closing real estate transactions, yet for years some Realtors and title insurance companies have seemingly circulated inaccurate and incomplete information about capital recovery fees like the one at issue here," said Matthew T. Kennedy, General Counsel of Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC. "We encourage any homeowner or homebuyer with questions to review the information on our website and submit the form there so we can address those questions with them directly."

About Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC

For over a decade, Austin-based Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC has administered assessment rights — also known as capital recovery fees or transfer fees — created in connection with hundreds of billions of dollars in planned and existing commercial and residential real estate projects. These rights help fairly apportion development costs, reduce the burden of homeownership, and provide long-term, sustainable funding for nonprofits. For more information, visit www.covenantclearinghouse.com.

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Covenant Clearinghouse, LLC

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SOURCE Covenant Clearinghouse LLC