UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Investors: October 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) faces a securities class action lawsuit after the price of their shares cratered 34% on August 6, 2026 in response to revelations that the company suffered over a $603 million hedge loss associated with its failed bid to acquire Two Harbors Investment Corp. and, as a result, agreed to a plan to massively dilute existing shareholders.

Hagens Berman is investigating the alleged claims and encourages UWM investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Key Details

Class Period: Mar. 9, 2026 – Aug. 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 13, 2026

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844-916-0895

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Securities Class Action:

The suit centers on UWM's disclosures about its hedging strategy in connection with its attempt to acquire Two Harbors.

On December 17, 2025, mortgage lender UWM announced that it and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") company Two Harbors entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which UWM would acquire Two Harbors for about $1.3 billion in UWM stock. Two Harbors was free to receive proposals superior to UWM's.

In connection with the proposed acquisition, UWM entered into significant hedging transactions against Two Harbors' MSR portfolio whose value typically and rapidly changes based on interest rates and homeowner refinancing speeds.

The complaint alleges that UWM did not disclose that it over-hedged in connection with its attempt to take over Two Harbors. The danger to this is that if an acquisition falls through the massive hedge left behind can turn into a speculative gamble.

Over four months ago, on March 27, 2026, Two Harbors announced that it entered a definitive merger agreement with CrossCountry Mortgage in a cash transaction and that it terminated its previous deal with UWM and would pay UWM the termination fee.

Although UWM had disclosed certain information about having hedged the transaction before March 27, investors did not learn the truth of the company's exposure until August 6, 2026. That day UWM reported three important things.

First, the company reported a massive $451 million net loss and roughly a $603 million hedging loss. Management revealed, apparently for the first time, that "we were over-hedged" and "obviously, the Two Harbors transaction went away."

Second, UWM disclosed that its total equity sequentially plunged by about $615 million, or a whopping 38%.

On top of that and third, UWM told shareholders in essence that, as a result of the foregoing, it entered into a massively dilutive recapitalization plan.

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of UWM shares sharply lower that day. Between December 17, 2025, the day of the Two Harbors acquisition announcement, and August 6, 2026, the price Of UWM shares has declined by about $3.65 or 75%.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

"We're focused on UWM's explanations for why it refrained from unwinding its hedges months ago and why management seemingly went virtually silent on the naked hedging risks until recently," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in UWM and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding UWM should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP