UWM Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against UWM Holdings Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026 (the "Class Period"). UWM engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of residential mortgage loans in the United States.

The complaint alleges that UWM over-hedged itself in anticipation of its acquisition of Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information about becoming lead plaintiff before the October 13, 2026 deadline.

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Why Was UWM Sued?

The complaint alleges that UWM and Two Harbors Investment Corp. signed an all-stock merger agreement valued at $1.3 billion to expand UWM's mortgage servicing rights in December 2025.

In March 2026, Two Harbors terminated the agreement after CrossCountry Mortgage came in with a competing cash offer and agreed to pay UWM's termination fee.

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) the Company had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights to take a major hedge position;

(2) the Company over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction;

(3) the Company's purported efforts to balance its risk in fact created an excess hedging risk; and

(4) defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did UWMC Stock Drop?

Plaintiff contends that on August 5, 2026, UWM reported second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, including a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss which contributed to a $451.9 million second-quarter net loss and derivative-related charges.

On the Company's earnings call on August 6, 2026, CEO Mathew Ishbia disclosed that UWM was "over-hedged … protecting against the Two Harbors transaction." Ishbia further stated "[w]e don't traditionally hedge our MSRs [Mortgage Servicing Rights]" but "when you're going through and acquiring a company like Two Harbors and a massive MSR book… it created a little more risk. So . . . we did put a hedge on to protect against that risk and then a lot of things happen[ed]…and then obviously, the Two Harbors transaction went away. And so a confluence of events that created a hedge loss." On this news, shares of UWM Holdings fell $0.64 or 34.78% to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the UWM Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UWMC securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026.

Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file their papers with the court no later than October 13, 2026.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Fees and litigation expenses are paid by defendants only if there is a recovery.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the UWM Holdings Corporation securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm focused on representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for investors, obtained significant corporate governance reforms, and has represented shareholders in cases involving alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP