UWMC Shareholder Alert: UWM Holdings Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

A securities class action challenges the adequacy of UWM Holdings' SEC risk disclosures, alleging the Company's "natural hedge" language and boilerplate references to "other interest rate derivatives" did not disclose an actual over-hedged MSR position that produced a $603.2 million derivative loss.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

UWMC closed at $1.20 on August 6, 2026, down $0.64 or 34.78%, after the Company reported a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss, a $451.9 million quarterly net loss, and a 43.6% year-over-year decline in total equity. Shares had closed as high as $4.04 on March 10, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 13, 2026.

What the SEC Filings Stated

SEC filings stated that because origination volumes rise when rates fall, "our origination business provides a natural hedge to servicing." The same filings said the Company "periodically evaluate[s]" its interest rate risk strategy for MSRs and "at times" enters "into other interest rate derivatives to mitigate the interest rate risk associated with all or a portion of our MSR portfolio."

What Plaintiffs Allege Was Missing

The complaint challenges that language as materially incomplete. According to the action, the Company had already departed from the natural-hedge model and taken a major active hedge position tied to the proposed $1.3 billion Two Harbors Investment Corp. transaction, and the risk that position created was allegedly never disclosed to shareholders.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

Alleged failure to disclose a deviation from the traditional practice of not hedging mortgage servicing rights

failure to disclose a deviation from the traditional practice of not hedging mortgage servicing rights Alleged failure to disclose that the hedge position was sized in anticipation of the Two Harbors acquisition

failure to disclose that the hedge position was sized in anticipation of the Two Harbors acquisition Alleged failure to disclose that purported risk-balancing had created an excess hedging exposure

failure to disclose that purported risk-balancing had created an excess hedging exposure Disclosure language indicated derivatives were used "at times" and for "a portion" of the MSR portfolio, which the lawsuit contends understated the actual position

Alleged failure to disclose the equity exposure that preceded a 43.6% drop in total equity

failure to disclose the equity exposure that preceded a 43.6% drop in total equity Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion was issued, the complaint alleges , without disclosing the hedge-related risk to results

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint charges that sensitivity tables and conditional "could" and "may" cautions did not put investors on notice of a specific, existing position. Following the August 2026 disclosures, management characterized the Company as "over-hedged" and described the outcome as a one-time event.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The allegations here focus on whether UWMC's filings told shareholders what the Company's actual hedging posture was." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UWMC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the UWMC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UWM Holdings Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy, including the failure to disclose that it had abandoned its traditional "natural hedge" approach and taken an over-hedged position in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction, during the Class Period. When the $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss and "over-hedged" position were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the UWMC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the UWMC lawsuit? A: The complaint names UWM Holdings Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do UWMC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UWMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if UWM Holdings Corporation goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims may survive bankruptcy in many circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently a potential source of settlement funds.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP