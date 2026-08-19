UWMC UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts UWM Holdings Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

A securities class action questions whether UWM Holdings' "from time to time" derivative language and hypothetical rate-sensitivity tables told investors anything about the scale of an MSR hedge that produced a $603.2 million loss.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) that a securities class action was filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

UWMC shares fell $0.64, or 34.78%, to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026, down from a Class Period high of $4.04 on March 10, 2026. The Company reported a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss, a $451.9 million quarterly net loss, and a 43.6% year-over-year decline in total equity. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 13, 2026.

Quantifying the Gap Between Filed Language and Reported Results

UWM's quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2026 stated that the Company "periodically evaluate[s]" its interest rate risk strategy and "from time to time" enters into "other interest rate derivatives." The filing also presented a hypothetical sensitivity table measuring fair value changes under "instantaneous parallel shifts in the yield curve," cautioned that the figures were "presented for illustrative purposes only," and warned that "[a]ctual results could differ materially." Filed disclosure language indicated periodic, discretionary activity. Reported results three months later included a derivatives loss of $603.2 million.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

No disclosure that the Company had departed from its stated reliance on origination as a "natural hedge" to servicing, according to the lawsuit.

No disclosure of the size of the active MSR hedge position taken in anticipation of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. transaction.

No disclosure that the position had allegedly become over-hedged relative to the MSR book it was intended to protect.

become over-hedged relative to the MSR book it was intended to protect. No disclosure that the hedge would remain in place, and continue accruing exposure, while the merger's outcome stayed unresolved.

Hypothetical sensitivity tables that the complaint challenges as disconnected from the concentrated exposure allegedly then in place.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint alleges the filed descriptions of UWM's hedging activity did not convey the scale of the position that later produced a $603.2 million derivatives loss." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why Cautionary Wording May Not Be Enough

The lawsuit contends that investors reading the Company's filings would not have understood that a discretionary, occasional hedging practice had become a concentrated deal-driven position capable of erasing more than 40% of total equity. Shareholders who purchased during the Class Period may review whether they are eligible to seek recovery.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UWMC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the UWMC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UWM Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy and risk mitigation during the Class Period, including that it had deviated from its traditional practice of not hedging MSRs and had taken an over-hedged position tied to the Two Harbors transaction. When the Company reported a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss and a $451.9 million net loss, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the UWMC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: When did UWM Holdings Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 9, 2026 to August 5, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do UWMC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UWMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP