Uxin to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2026 ended March 31, 2026, before the U.S. market opens on June 16, 2026.

Uxin's management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including an event passcode, a unique access PIN, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Conference Call Preregistration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209737/1042ec49cec

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until June 23, 2026. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.: + 1-855-669-9658 International: +1 412 317 0088 Replay PIN: 3285335

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin's website at http://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Uxin Limited Investor Relations

Uxin Limited

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Phone: +86 166-0115-0429

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Uxin Limited