Uxin Announces Launch of New Used Car Superstore Project in Shaoxing

BEIJING, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading used car retailer in China, today announced the launch of a new used car superstore project in Shaoxing. The project will integrate a large-scale used car reconditioning facility with a one-stop retail experience, featuring a total capacity of more than 2,500 vehicles for display and sale.

Located in the core area of the Yangtze River Delta region, Shaoxing is adjacent to Hangzhou to the west and Ningbo to the east. As an important city within the Hangzhou metropolitan area and a core city in the Hangzhou Bay Area, Shaoxing has a population of more than 5 million and nearly 2 million registered vehicles. Its strong economic foundation, high vehicle ownership level and robust private sector provide significant opportunities for used car circulation and automotive aftermarket development.

To date, Uxin has established used car superstores in Xi'an, Hefei, Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Jinan and Tianjin, continuing to advance the standardized replication of its warehouse-style superstore model nationwide. The launch of the Shaoxing Superstore will further strengthen the Company's strategic presence in East China and the Yangtze River Delta region, and complement its existing superstore network, enhancing its ability to serve key automotive markets in Zhejiang Province and surrounding areas.

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Uxin's goal and strategies; its expansion plans and successful completion of certain financing transactions; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China's used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin's industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Uxin Limited Investor Relations

Uxin Limited

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Phone: +86 166-0115-0429

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Uxin Limited