V2X Awarded $500 Million U.S. Air Force C-12 Sustainment Contract Following Proven Readiness Performance

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with a $500 million ceiling value, by the U.S. Air Force to continue providing Contractor Logistics Support for the Air Force's C-12 aircraft fleet.

The C-12 Huron provides time-sensitive transportation of personnel and cargo, medical evacuation, and flight test support for organizations including Air Force Materiel Command, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and Pacific Air Forces. Under the contract, V2X will continue delivering comprehensive maintenance, supply chain, engineering and logistics support for the globally deployed fleet through June 2031.

The award builds on V2X's long-standing partnership with the U.S. Air Force, reflecting the company's proven ability to deliver exceptional aircraft availability and mission readiness. Throughout the current program, V2X has consistently achieved mission capability rates exceeding 95 percent while earning exceptional Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System ratings for quality, schedule and mission execution.

"Our customers depend on these aircraft to execute missions around the world, often on short notice and in demanding environments," said Vinny Caputo, Senior Vice President of Aerospace Systems at V2X. "This award reflects the confidence the U.S. Air Force places in our people and our proven ability to deliver sustained aircraft readiness. We are proud to continue supporting this important fleet with the operational excellence, technical expertise and mission focus our customers expect."

V2X's integrated sustainment approach combines maintenance, supply chain management, engineering, logistics and program management to maximize aircraft availability while improving operational efficiency. The company's performance on the current program has enabled the Air Force to maintain exceptional fleet readiness while integrating new capabilities that improve mission effectiveness.

Work under the firm-fixed-priced contract will be performed at multiple locations across the United States and internationally, supporting Air Force operations and Foreign Military Sales partners across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Pacific.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

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SOURCE V2X, Inc.