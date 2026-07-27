V2X Joins S&P SmallCap 600 Index

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions supporting national security, defense, and civilian customers, today announced it has joined the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, following S&P Dow Jones Indices' previously announced rebalancing.

"Joining the S&P SmallCap 600 is an important milestone for V2X and reflects the progress we've made in executing our strategy and delivering long-term value," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our inclusion recognizes the progress of our business and the dedication of our employees, who deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers every day. We remain focused on executing our strategy and creating lasting value for our shareholders."

The S&P SmallCap 600 is widely recognized as a leading benchmark for the U.S. small-cap equity market and is designed to measure the performance of established companies that meet specific criteria for market capitalization, liquidity, public float, and financial viability. Inclusion in the index may increase visibility among institutional investors and investment funds that track the benchmark.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.