V2X to Participate in the 16th Annual Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

RESTON, Va., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions, announced that company management will engage in a fireside chat and question-and-answer session at the 16th Annual Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the event will be available at https://event.summitcast.com/view/QCgpAyoWWxBHCfAopjr3F6/TcG7C8PRBuJk7irUzGvWnn and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.